Footprints in China show dinosaurs came in from the cold to rule the world, say scientists

Dinosaurs survived the freezing winters that wiped out big reptiles about 200 million years ago thanks to feathers, and they went on to thrive afterwards, according to a study based on a recent desert excavation in Xinjiang in western China.

Non-avian dinosaurs, including the Tyrannosaurus, were protected against cold volcanic winters during the late Triassic and early Jurassic periods, by feathers, or a primitive feather-like covering, and could live on evergreen Arctic vegetation, even during a deadly chill, the team of researchers in Britain, China, Sweden and the United States said.

After surviving the end-Triassic mass extinction, which killed three-quarters of marine and land species, insulated dinosaurs expanded their territory during the Jurassic period and took over regions that had been dominated by large reptiles, said the team that included experts in palaeontology and earth sciences.

For example, the long-necked basal sauropodomorphs spread to the tropics from mid-and higher latitudes, definitive ornithischian "bird-hipped" dinosaurs appeared for the first time, and "the maximum size of theropods (at least in the tropics) increased by 20 per cent, equating to nearly a doubling of mass", they said.

"Traditionally, dinosaurs have been viewed as thriving in the warm and equable early Mesozoic climates, but our results indicate that they also endured freezing winters," the researchers wrote in an article published on Saturday in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances.

"We argue that the rich plant resources of the high latitudes were key for the survival of early herbivorous dinosaurs and that insulated dinosaurs were well adapted to these cold conditions.

"Through their adaptation to cold temperatures, dinosaurs were able to survive … volcanic winters and thereby expand to dominate terrestrial communities for the next 135 [million years], and, like birds, remain two to three times more speciose than mammals to this day."

A depiction of the supercontinent of Pangaea 202 million years ago, soon before the Triassic-Jurassic extinction. Evidence of early dinosaurs has been found in the indicated areas; most species were confined to the high latitudes, and those few nearer the tropics tended to be smaller. The Junggar Basin, marked in red, is now in northwestern China.

PHOTO: Olsen et al., Science Advances, 2022.

In the Junggar Basin in Xinjiang, scientists found dinosaur footprints and rock fragments that could only have been deposited by ice, presenting the first evidence that Triassic dinosaurs regularly endured freezing conditions when they were a minor group living in the polar regions, according to the research team.

They said repeated global volcanic winters, which might have lasted a decade or more, killed cold-blooded reptiles, but cold-adapted, insulated dinosaurs survived and spread out.

The lead author of the study Paul Olsen, a palaeontologist at Columbia University in the US, said dinosaurs were "under the radar" during the Triassic period.

"The key to their eventual dominance was very simple. They were fundamentally cold-adapted animals. When it got cold everywhere, they were ready, and other animals weren't," he said.

The researchers said the footprints in the Junggar Basin showed dinosaurs wandered along shorelines at high latitudes. During the late Triassic, the basin lay well above the Arctic Circle.

The scientists also found abundant pebbles in normally fine sediment far from the shoreline in the ancient lakes in the basin.

The team said the pebbles, identified as "ice-rafted debris", were likely to have been picked up during winter when lake waters froze along pebbly shores; then drifted out into open water, before melting and dropping to the bottom to mix with fine sediment.

"Empirical evidence of lake ice-rafted debris in strata associated with dinosaur footprints shows that these insulated archosaurs lived in areas and in times with freezing conditions since their inception in the Late Triassic," they wrote in Science Advances.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.