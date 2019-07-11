Foreign worker in Beijing suspended for comments about 'dirty yellow guys'

Mark Kolars was suspended for posting racist comments online.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Zhuang Pinghui
South China Morning Post

A foreign worker at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing has been fired for posting racist comments on social media.

The incident came to light when screenshots of posts made on employment networking site LinkedIn by Mark Kolars, a visual effects designer who worked at the academy's Institute of Automation in Beijing, were shared on Weibo, China's Twitter-like service.

One of them read: "not racism, just don't like dirty yellow guys, talking trash all day long, who cares about your leaders, we are here to make money and you need us. Without us to begin with you would still wear rice heads".

In another, Kolars referred to his son as "a mix of European Caucasian and Asien [sic] Chinese blood. Europe as bench mark which China will never reach. Not smart enough. Inbreeding for too long. Nature strives for genetic variances."

After angry internet users shared the messages online, the academy said on Tuesday afternoon it had been told about the matter and was investigating. A second statement issued at about 5pm said that Kolars had been suspended.

"The institute expresses extreme shock and indignation at the wrong attitude of the foreign employee and hereby condemns it severely," it said.

Kolars later apologised for his comments, which were widely shared on Weibo. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"The institute believes abiding by Chinese laws and regulations, and respect for Chinese culture to be a precondition for employment."

It said it was considering further action and would issue an update in due course.

On Thursday, the institute issued another statement on Weibo stating that his employment contract had been terminated.

Kolars issued an apology in LinkedIn on Tuesday night, saying he had posted several messages that were "inappropriate and racist in nature and hurt the feelings of my Chinese friends and colleagues".

"I am very sorry. I am very sorry to my family and friends, and I am willing to take all responsibilities for everything that happened."

Kolars' profile page on LinkedIn was unavailable on Wednesday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china Race issues

TRENDING

&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging

SERVICES