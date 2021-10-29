Forget world’s richest man, Elon Musk is a hot Chinese trademark icon

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, according to Forbes' The real-time billionaires list, has become a brand unto himself for hundreds of small-scale Chinese businesses ranging from fashion and advertising to restaurants and design.

A business information inquiry from ithome.com, a mainland tech news portal, found that 273 companies trademarked either a brand or product using Musk's name or the Chinese version of his name.

The companies are spread wide geographically in China, suggesting Musk's popularity spans much of the country.

The businesses started using his names for trademarks when automobiles made by Tesla, Musk's company, became more popular. In 2018, Tesla opened its first factory to build its vehicles in China.

According to the report, the first company to use Musk in a trademark was a printing company in the eastern province of Zhejiang in 2015 that used Musk's name for one of their products.

In southern China, a textile company in Guangzhou has registered one trademark that features Musk's name both in English and Chinese.

Elon Musk is estimated to be worth US$274.4 billion (S$368.8 billion), by Forbes’ billionaire index.

PHOTO: Reuters

In the southern island of Hainan, the name for Ai Long Ma Si Ke Science and Technology Company is simply a five-character literal translation of Elon Musk.

Musk, who has a net worth of US$274.4 billion (S$368.8 billion), according to Forbes, is not the first celebrity to find his name adorning Chinese businesses.

When Barack Obama was the president of the United States, trademarks with the characters for Ao Ba Ma, another literal translation, were registered by more than 20 companies in China.

Last year, NBA superstar Michael Jordan won a name rights battle against a major Fujian-based sportswear producer that used a trademark for qiaodan — the Chinese characters for Jordan — in a legal battle that spanned nine years.

On Weibo, one person said, "I feel speechless. They are just following the suit."

Another asked: "Do the people grabbing his name think they can share some of his fortunes?"

READ MORE: Elon Musk tweets he 'can't wait' to be in China-developed game Genshin Impact

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.