Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin's body makes final journey to Beijing

President Xi Jinping led dozens of top officials in receiving the body of former President Jiang Zemin on Thursday, after the casket was flown from Shanghai to Beijing.

State broadcaster CCTV showed Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan standing to attention on the lawn of Beijing’s Xijiao Airport as they waited for the plane.

Xi was joined by all Beijing-based members of the 24-strong Politburo, as well as outgoing senior officials, including Premier Li Keqiang and vice president Wang Qishan.

The body was flown to Beijing after a farewell ceremony in Shanghai attended by Jiang’s family and close friends. Jiang’s wife, Wang Yeping, and other family members had accompanied the body along with Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee.

The authorities in Shanghai sealed off all main roads between the ceremonial hall and the airport, allowing what appeared to be selected crowds to gather by the road to see him off.

Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, greeted the body on its arrival in Beijing.

PHOTO: CCTV

The public also laid flowers at Jiang’s old house in his home town of Yangzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

Jiang, who was the party’s chief between 1989 and 2002, died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai on Wednesday at the age of 96.

A state funeral will be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday morning, state media reported.

The event, which is expected to be attended by current and retired top leaders, will be broadcast live. Beijing has said no foreign guests will be invited for the official mourning.

His death on Wednesday has inspired a wave of online nostalgia for a time when China was further opening up and becoming more tolerant of social diversity, with many posting, “this is the end of an era”.

On Chinese social media, people expressed condolences and recognition for the former president’s achievements in managing the country in a most difficult decade, after the fall of the Soviet Union and the Communist bloc, and leading China’s transformation into a market economy and entry into the global market, which started the country’s economic take-off.

“In terms of politics and economics he was walking on a single-plank bridge with no signs to follow; in diplomatic and military terms, he was keeping a low profile and bearing the heavy burden of humiliation,” one wrote on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

“It is impossible for me not to complain about China under his rule, but I also must give him credit and admit that he was irreplaceable in making China what it is now.

Chinese flags are lowered to half-mast, following the death of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, on the Bund in Shanghai on Dec 1.

PHOTO: Reuters

Some commenters recalled his approval of the uncensored version of the movie Titanic , complete with nude scenes, and other online users celebrated his distinct style, which saw him sing Peking opera and play the Hawaiian steel lap guitar in front of foreign leaders.

“The Elder [Jiang’s nickname in the memes] was foremost a fun person. That is so precious if you think about it now,” wrote Dengxiangzhou. “Who wouldn’t like and respect such a well-read, articulate and humorous person who had done something good.”

An official obituary praised him as a “highly prestigious and outstanding leader” and described his passing as “an insurmountable loss to our party, our military and our people”.

In China, websites and social media platforms were presented in black-and-white to signal mourning for the former leader.

Jiang’s death and the outpouring of public affection for him comes as social discontent against Beijing’s zero-Covid strategies has reached a high point.

Residents in multiple Chinese cities took to the streets over the weekend to protest against the country’s stringent Covid prevention measures and continued lockdowns, following the deaths of 10 people in a fire in Urumqi, in Xinjiang region, in the week before Jiang’s death.

“Jiang’s passing came at a bad time for Xi. As we can see from the protests, Chinese people’s morale is low and people have long held a grudge against Beijing’s strict Covid policy,” said Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Wu said Jiang’s death would prompt natural comparisons between his governance and that of the current leader, and would “grow nostalgia for the time under his leadership in the past”.

But despite the collective reminiscence and sentimentality, his death is not likely to have any real impact on Chinese politics and society, according to experts, because of the supremacy of Xi’s status in the party and the waning influence of party elders.

Kerry Brown, a professor of Chinese Studies and director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College, London, sees Jiang’s death as a symbol of the old order now passing completely from the political scene. But he noted that Jiang’s influence had been rapidly waning since the last phase of Hu Jintao’s presidency, and it was largely obliterated under Xi.

He added that Xi’s style of anti-factional, technocratic politics was a total repudiation of more freewheeling Jiang’s approach but in terms of historic importance, the entire Xi era was dependent on the achievements of Jiang’s 13 years at the top.

“Jiang stabilised the country after 1989, recommitted to economic reform, handled the Taiwan crisis of 1996 without disaster, got China into the WTO, and finalised the hand-back of Macau and Hong Kong. He even managed, eventually, a relatively successful transition of power,” Brown said.

Jiang voluntarily stepped down as the party’s leader in 2002 and as the military’s top commander in 2004, handling his power to Hu Jintao , the first peaceful and orderly power transition of the party since it was founded in 1921.

“These are formidable and real achievements, and they alone might stand as an indictment of the Xi era which has so far been a lot of fire and no real heat.”

Deng Yuwen, a former deputy editor of the Study Times, the official newspaper of the Central Party School, also sees Jiang’s passing as an official end to the tradition of party elders pulling the strings behind the political scenes.

“Even though the 20th party congress marked the end of that tradition technically, Jiang’s passing is a clear symbol of an end of that era as he himself was one of the major representatives who interfered with the party politics,” Deng said.

Deng added that Hu Jintao, who immediately preceded Xi and who is still alive, did not bear the same political weight of party elder in the public eye, especially after a scene at the 20th party congress in October in which he was escorted away , giving a strong impression that he is weak and that his health is ailing.

Deng said Jiang’s death was unlikely to result in a social reaction as strong as that after the death of former Communist Party chief Hu Yaobang in 1989.

Hu’s death in April that year set off large-scale public commemorations, including in Tiananmen Square, which snowballed into a massive pro-democracy demonstration, ending only after a bloody crackdown in Beijing on June 4.

“College students back then were the main group commemorating the death of Hu [Yaobang], but the students now barely have real affection for Jiang because he stepped down almost 20 years ago,” said Deng.

Then there are those in China whose memories of Jiang are far from joyful. For workers and their families involved in the “great lay-off” – when tens of millions of employees at state-owned enterprises were left jobless under his leadership – it was a bitter time.

One Weibo commenter wrote: “In his time the society was so chaotic, workers unemployed, human trafficking and robberies rampant; stabbings and murders on the street, nobody going out in the night; and who cared about what was on in the cinema. And the government’s corruption was at its worst.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.