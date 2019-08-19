Former glory haunts Beijing's last 'ghost market'

After dark, in a certain part of Beijing, ghosts appear. One of them is jade seller Wang Guishan, who sets off after nightfall to prepare his small stall in the city's last surviving night market.

Daliushu market is held every Tuesday night in an open space between residential buildings and rows of restaurants, not far from the east fourth ring road. Wang picks a corner spot between two buildings and sinks comfortably into a chair. He will be there all night.

"Ghost markets" - so-called because they operate only at night and disappear with the dawn - have been a popular Beijing tradition since the late Qing dynasty when changing times meant many in the imperial court were rapidly losing their fortunes and needed to convert their valuable antiquities into cash.

To avoid the embarrassment of selling off the family heirlooms in broad daylight, the markets were held at night and shoppers were required to bring their own lights. The concept was quickly embraced by Beijingers hoping to pick up something of value for a good price.

"There are certain rules while you browse the market," Wang said. "You can only look at the goods, not at the seller, and you can't shine your flashlight at people. If you find something valuable, it's your gain. If you overpay, it's your own loss."

From 9pm until dawn, crowds gather at Daliushu, many with suitcases or large bags, and mining lights around their foreheads or flashlights in their hands. When something catches their attention, they hunch over the items laid out on the ground, turning them in their hands and inspecting them closely with their lights.

"How much? How much?" they ask repeatedly, and the stall owners hold up a few fingers as the buyers examine the items again and the negotiations begin.

Wang has been selling jade at the ghost market for more than 10 years and has been in the business for 20. He picks up a piece from his stall and caresses it. "I love this stuff," he said. "Sometimes I'm so obsessed I even sleep with it."

Wang Guishan has been selling jade at Daliushu ghost market for more than 10 years, mostly raw rocks like this one, giving buyers a chance to test their luck about how much jade is inside. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He flies to the southern province of Yunnan almost every month to buy jade, sometimes old carvings but mostly raw rocks with jade inside. It is buyer's luck how much jade a rock contains, and no way of knowing until it is paid for and cut open.

"I can spot with a single look who's really an expert in the trade," Wang said. "How they hold the flashlight, the way they talk. Experts usually use a white light to examine the rocks, not a yellow light, because white light penetrates the surface better."

To Wang, jade represents a sophisticated part of Chinese culture. There is much to learn about its form, structure, transparency and craftsmanship. He thinks such business should be conducted in places like Beijing, where the prized stone has a rich history and people are more knowledgeable about the trade.

Changing times have brought new items to the ghost market of Daliushu, with its endless sea of stalls. As well as jewellery, paintings, furniture and other antiques, there are tape cassettes of hit songs from the 1970s, second-hand books and decorations on sale.

Those who browse the market try and apply their knowledge to get a cheap deal. Yang Jun, who lives next to Daliushu, said he came along whenever he had the time to see whether there was anything to catch his eye.