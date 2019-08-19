Former glory haunts Beijing's last 'ghost market'

After dark, in a certain part of Beijing, ghosts appear. One of them is jade seller Wang Guishan, who sets off after nightfall to prepare his small stall in the city's last surviving night market.
Daliushu market is held every Tuesday night in an open space between residential buildings and rows of restaurants, not far from the east fourth ring road. Wang picks a corner spot between two buildings and sinks comfortably into a chair. He will be there all night.
"Ghost markets" - so-called because they operate only at night and disappear with the dawn - have been a popular Beijing tradition since the late Qing dynasty when changing times meant many in the imperial court were rapidly losing their fortunes and needed to convert their valuable antiquities into cash.
To avoid the embarrassment of selling off the family heirlooms in broad daylight, the markets were held at night and shoppers were required to bring their own lights. The concept was quickly embraced by Beijingers hoping to pick up something of value for a good price.
"There are certain rules while you browse the market," Wang said. "You can only look at the goods, not at the seller, and you can't shine your flashlight at people. If you find something valuable, it's your gain. If you overpay, it's your own loss."
From 9pm until dawn, crowds gather at Daliushu, many with suitcases or large bags, and mining lights around their foreheads or flashlights in their hands. When something catches their attention, they hunch over the items laid out on the ground, turning them in their hands and inspecting them closely with their lights.
"How much? How much?" they ask repeatedly, and the stall owners hold up a few fingers as the buyers examine the items again and the negotiations begin.
Wang has been selling jade at the ghost market for more than 10 years and has been in the business for 20. He picks up a piece from his stall and caresses it. "I love this stuff," he said. "Sometimes I'm so obsessed I even sleep with it."
He flies to the southern province of Yunnan almost every month to buy jade, sometimes old carvings but mostly raw rocks with jade inside. It is buyer's luck how much jade a rock contains, and no way of knowing until it is paid for and cut open.
"I can spot with a single look who's really an expert in the trade," Wang said. "How they hold the flashlight, the way they talk. Experts usually use a white light to examine the rocks, not a yellow light, because white light penetrates the surface better."
To Wang, jade represents a sophisticated part of Chinese culture. There is much to learn about its form, structure, transparency and craftsmanship. He thinks such business should be conducted in places like Beijing, where the prized stone has a rich history and people are more knowledgeable about the trade.
Changing times have brought new items to the ghost market of Daliushu, with its endless sea of stalls. As well as jewellery, paintings, furniture and other antiques, there are tape cassettes of hit songs from the 1970s, second-hand books and decorations on sale.
Those who browse the market try and apply their knowledge to get a cheap deal. Yang Jun, who lives next to Daliushu, said he came along whenever he had the time to see whether there was anything to catch his eye.
"I bought a painting a few years ago, and brought a friend with me who knows the trade," he said. It was an imitation of an ancient painting and he thought he bargained a good deal, taking it home for a few thousand yuan. But Yang said the market was not as exciting as it used to be, with fewer items of value than there were before. Many sellers no longer come to Daliushu, preferring to offer their goods online. "In the past, many old collectors came to sell their antiques, now the market is more like a flea market where people sell mass-produced goods," he said. "People just come shopping in the summer when they have nothing to do, you see the same products in the malls." Gui Lai, a Beijing student in her 20s, went to the market for the first time with a classmate. She said they had heard about the market for so long and wanted to see for themselves. When asked what they bought, Gui cheerily showed off two dolls. There are similar replicas all around the ghost market - dolls, sparkling lamps, or key chains hanging like fruits on a pole. In 2007 or 2008, Wang said, he could earn as much as 50,000 yuan (S$9,842) a day. Now, it all depends on luck. He had just sold one piece of jade for more than 200,000 yuan, but most of the time he could sit at his stall all through the night and go home with nothing. "I don't know where the money has gone, maybe to the property market?" he said. Wang sees the trend as inevitable. He talks about the fall of another renowned ghost market, Panjiayuan, once premier among Beijing's old markets, and setting for a popular book series The Lost Tomb, where tomb raiders would sell their ill-gotten gains. "Now the goods look like they are mass-produced," said one comment on Dianping, China's equivalent of TripAdvisor. Wang despises social media and other modern alternatives to the ghost market, although he knows some former stallholders who have turned to these newer marketplaces. He says you should never buy jewellery online, stressing the importance of holding an item and seeing it with your own eyes. Even so, he has started posting advertisements on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, mostly pictures of his jade items and sometimes videos. But not everyone has deserted the traditional ghost market. Some antique hunters still come from far away hoping to make a few pennies. Zhao Xiaosi and his friends travel all around China collecting antiques and selling them at different cities. Business has been falling, he noted, saying he sat for almost a whole night without selling anything. "Why do I still do it? For a living," Zhao said. Despite the decline he has witnessed in recent years, Wang is hopeful Daliushu does not diminish further, and that the tradition of the ghost market can be preserved. "I really hope the government can keep the market. The people in the city need some place to have fun," he said. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
