Fossils in China's 'dinosaur city' shed light on 100 million-year-old turtle species

Chinese scientists say they have discovered rare fossilised footprints left during the Early Cretaceous period by turtles living in China’s “dinosaur city”.

The researchers found more than 20 turtle footprints, including one that shows five intact toes, in dinosaur tracks at the Huanglonggou fossil site in Shandong province.

The team did not specify the species of dinosaurs that left the footprints. In the past, other researchers have found footprint fossils from long-necked sauropods, the biggest land animals of the Mesozoic era, at the site in southern Zhucheng.

The team that uncovered the turtle footprints said they belonged to a previously unknown taxon and named the new turtle group after the city where the footprints were found. Zhucheng, which is home to more than 30 dinosaur fossil sites, is dubbed China’s “dinosaur city”.

While they did not specify the age of the fossils, the Early Cretaceous is considered to stretch from about 145 million to 100 million years ago.

Chinese researchers say the newly discovered fossilised turtle footprints might have been formed after the turtles kicked the ground with force while underwater.

PHOTO: QQ.com

The scientists from the Zhucheng Dinosaur Research Centre and the Shandong Geological Sciences Institute in Jinan named the new turtle Zhuchengichnites perfectus, for its complete fossilised footprint, according to an article published in the Chinese-language journal Geological Review last month.

“The Huanglonggou footprint site in Zhucheng, Shandong province, has preserved a large number of turtle footprints with various forms in the Early Cretaceous,” they wrote.

“The turtle footprints in Zhucheng are different from those found in other places in the past.”

Co-author Chen Shuqing from the Zhucheng centre told a Shandong-based media outlet that the concave footprint with five toes was “among the world’s most well-preserved turtle footprints”.

According to the paper, the rear left footprint is around 11cm long (4.3 inches) and 10cm wide, with its fourth toe the longest of the digits.

“The turtles left a lot of claw scratches. Some look like arcs, suggesting that they were formed as the turtles made turns. Longer scratch lines could mean a faster crawling speed,” Chen said.

The team said the footprints might have been formed underwater as the turtles kicked against the ground with force.

The earliest scientific report of fossilised turtle footprints was made in 1923. While Mesozoic turtle footprints had since been reported in North America, North Africa and Europe, “many fossils only show more or less obvious claw prints or scratches, and some claw prints are connected by an arched structure”, the team said.

They said poor preservation conditions meant these footprints could not show comprehensive biological characteristics of the animal’s feet.

The scientists said turtle footprints had been reported from eight sites in China, including in Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shandong, Sichuan and Xinjiang, mostly from the Middle Jurassic period.

The Mesozoic era, from about 250 million to 66 million years ago, includes the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Turtles originated around 230 million years ago during the Triassic period.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.