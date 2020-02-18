Free haircuts offered as China medical staff shave to stave off infection

Wen Bin, a veteran hairdresser in Wuhan, Hubei province, the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has never had a young woman ask him to shave her head until a member of Hebei province's medical team supporting Wuhan told him to do so.

Wen thought he had heard it wrong.

The moment he picked up the scissors and pulled back her long hair, he asked her, "Are you sure?"

The woman hesitated for a moment and sobbed, but then said "go ahead."

"My eyes couldn't help but water. I was so impressed by her," said Wen, who comes from Gushi county in Henan province and has been working in Wuhan for 12 years.

The 30-year-old and his girlfriend, Li Ran, are both employees of a local hairdressing chain.

Over the past few days, including Valentines' Day, the two have visited several local hotels and voluntarily offered free haircuts to the medical team members who live there.

They have helped over 150 medical team members cut their hair.

"The medical personnel who rushed to support Wuhan from all over the country need to put on thick protective suits when participating in epidemic prevention and control efforts on the front line, and their long hair could cause some inconvenience," Wen said.