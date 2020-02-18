Free haircuts offered as China medical staff shave to stave off infection

PHOTO: Unsplash
Yang Zekun
China Daily/Asia News Network

Wen Bin, a veteran hairdresser in Wuhan, Hubei province, the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has never had a young woman ask him to shave her head until a member of Hebei province's medical team supporting Wuhan told him to do so.

Wen thought he had heard it wrong.

The moment he picked up the scissors and pulled back her long hair, he asked her, "Are you sure?"

The woman hesitated for a moment and sobbed, but then said "go ahead."

"My eyes couldn't help but water. I was so impressed by her," said Wen, who comes from Gushi county in Henan province and has been working in Wuhan for 12 years.

The 30-year-old and his girlfriend, Li Ran, are both employees of a local hairdressing chain.

Over the past few days, including Valentines' Day, the two have visited several local hotels and voluntarily offered free haircuts to the medical team members who live there.

They have helped over 150 medical team members cut their hair.

"The medical personnel who rushed to support Wuhan from all over the country need to put on thick protective suits when participating in epidemic prevention and control efforts on the front line, and their long hair could cause some inconvenience," Wen said.

In order to make it easier to wear protective suits, hundreds of medical personnel from all over the country who are fighting the epidemic in Wuhan have chosen to cut their hair short.

Some have even shaved their heads.

Fifty medical members of Foshan Hospital of TCM cut their hair before setting off for Wuhan on Thursday.

All 130 members of the medical team from the First Bethune Hospital of Jilin University asked for either a crew cut or to have their heads shaved before heading to Wuhan on Feb 7.

And a medical team of 100 female staff from Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital decided to cut their long hair short or shave their heads after arriving in Wuhan on Feb 5.

Wen and Li had planned to work in their barbershop during the Spring Festival until the eighth of the first Chinese lunar month, then go home together until the Lantern Festival, the fifteenth of the first Chinese lunar month.

However, the lockdown of Wuhan on Jan 23 interrupted their plan.

A few days ago, Wen's friends appealed for free haircuts for medical personnel on WeChat, and Wen and Li decided to volunteer.

They drove to hotels every day and worked from 6 pm until midnight, cutting hair for 20 to 30 people per night.

Li, from Enshi of Hubei province, has been working in the industry for about eight years.

She had never advised female customers to shave their heads because she knows how important hair is to a woman.

Li recalled her experience on Thursday.

While shaving the head of a female medical team member from the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, her hands shook.

She first cut the girl's hair to ear length, and when she prepared to shave the rest of her hair, the girl wept.

"I have never seen anything like that. I admire her courage," Li said.

"At that moment, I felt that I had grown up and had a deeper understanding of life."

The male medical team members usually asked for a shaved head or a short crew cut.

Many female team members cut their waist or chest-length hair to ear length or crew cut and some had their heads shaved, according to Li.

"We feel a sense of accomplishment when giving free haircuts to the medical staff who come all the way to help Wuhan," Wen said.

"This is also our contribution to the fight against the epidemic."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
Hair Wuhan virus coronavirus Outbreaks and Epidemics Volunteering china

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

SERVICES