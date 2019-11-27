Frozen lake in China creates unique 'ice bubbles'

Due to the cold air, the lowest temperature in China's northernmost city Mohe in Heilongjiang province has dropped to -30 deg C.

Located in the Guanyin Mountain Scenic Area, Lianhua Lake has frozen and presents a spectacular scene of ice bubbles.

Ice bubbles appear when methane released by plants on the bottom of the lake is trapped by the extremely cold ice as it rises.

The crystal-clear ice bubbles with various shapes spread into an area of more than 3,000 square meters on the lake, attracting lots of tourists and photographers.