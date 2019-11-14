Generation Z to be largest generation: Report

Generation Z is expected to surpass millennials as the largest generation by the end of 2019, accounting for roughly 32 per cent of the global population, said a new report.

With their growing spending power, Gen Z is on track to become a key driving force in the consumer market, mobile analytics company App Annie said in the report.

For instance, in the United States alone, 16-22 year olds spend $44 billion (S$59 billion) annually and influence an estimated $600 billion in spending.

As more of Gen Z enters the workforce, companies without a strategy in place will fall behind, according to the report.

Gen Z refers to those born between 1997 and 2012, growing up in the internet age and familiar with mobile technology.

On average, they have their first mobile phone at the age of ten, and 98 per cent of Gen Z reported owning a smartphone, according to the report.