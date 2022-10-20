Giant pandas en route to Qatar for first-ever 'panda diplomacy' in Middle East

With the 2022 World Cup just about a month away, two giant pandas left China on Tuesday (Oct 18) afternoon to begin their journey to Qatar, where they will spend their foreseeable future.

While the bears are going to the World Cup’s host nation in part to facilitate research, it is an overt example of “panda diplomacy”, in which China sends the iconic bears to foreign countries to strengthen bilateral ties.

One of the pandas is a three-year-old female named Si Hai, while the other is a four-year-old male named Jing Jing. However, once they arrive in Qatar, the male will be renamed Suhail and the female Soraya.

Suhail is the name of one of the most visible stars in the gulf region, while Soraya is the Arabic word for a star cluster called the Pleiades in English, also known as The Seven Sisters.

The transfer of the pandas will represent the first example of “panda diplomacy” in the Middle East, according to state-run newswire Xinhua.

The pandas lived at a research centre in Sichuan province in southwest China. Both were born in separately developed panda reserves and were moved to the most recent centre in Sichuan, where they grew up.

After spending a month in quarantine and undergoing a check for diseases, Si Hai and Jing Jing took a special plane to Qatar designed to make the trip as stress-free as possible.

The bears will be accompanied by several teams of Chinese experts who will help facilitate their transition and guide Qatari experts who plan to build a panda breeding programme.

The panda diplomacy may have started at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics when Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the opening ceremony. Afterwards, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was open to starting panda diplomacy with Qatar.

But as early as in May 2020, China and Qatar had already signed a cooperation agreement to “promote the protection of endangered species and biodiversity in the two countries”.

When the panda transfer was announced on Sept 27, Zhou Jian, China’s ambassador in Doha, said: “This is a gift presented by the 1.4 billion Chinese people for the Qatar World Cup, and will surely become a new symbol of China-Qatar friendship.”

While China’s football team did not qualify for the World Cup this year, Chinese companies have played an enormous role in building the tournament infrastructure. Most notably, the main venue for the tournament, Lusail Stadium, was built as a joint venture by HBK Contracting, a local firm, and China Railway Construction Corporation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.