Ginseng hot pot feast draws crowds in Jilin

The 2020 Changbai Mountain Ice and Snow Tourism Festival kicked off at the foot of Changbai Mountain in Fusong county, Baishan of Jilin province on Saturday (Nov 28).

At the opening ceremony, held at the Wanda White Mountain Resort, an outdoor ginseng hotpot meal attracted 1,000 residents and tourists.

A handout photo. At the opening ceremony of the 2020 Changbai Mountain Ice and Snow Tourism Festival on Saturday (Nov 28), a tourist enjoys an outdoor ginseng hotpot feast.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Fusong county is famous for its high-quality ginseng and known as the "hometown of ginseng".

Despite the extremely cold weather, tourists enjoyed the unique experience of combining hot pot and ginseng.

Along the street at the resort, various local specialties, including mushrooms, honey and ginseng products, were also provided to tourists from across the country.