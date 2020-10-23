Girl, 6, attacked with orange paint outside Hong Kong school

A six-year-old girl was attacked with orange paint outside a Hong Kong primary school on Thursday in an incident police believe may be linked with a business feud involving a member of her family.

The pupil was left in a state of shock by the assault near the main entrance of TWGHs Tsoi Wing Sing Primary School in Sha Tin. Police are hunting for a black-clad perpetrator.

The assailant struck at 7.48am, pouring the paint over the girl’s back shortly after she got off the school bus at Mei Lam Estate.

Crime squad officers are investigating whether it was linked to a business dispute involving the child’s grandfather.

“When the girl was talking with the school principal near the school’s main entrance, the black-clad man in his 30s suddenly appeared and splashed paint over the back of the victim before fleeing on foot,” a police source said.

The bus driver, 40, gave chase but lost track of the suspect, who was last seen running in the direction of Mei Tin Estate. The girl was in shock and taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for a check-up.

Officers combed the area, but no one was arrested. According to police, the attacker was a Chinese man of medium build, thought to be aged between 35 and 40, and about 1.65 metres tall.

The source said officers were checking the dash camera footage from nearby vehicles to identify the attacker and gather evidence.

The Tung Wah Group of Hospitals (TWGHs), which operates the school, said in a statement that the girl was in a good condition after the incident.

It said TWGHs strongly condemned the attack and hoped police would arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

