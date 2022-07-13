Girl in China turns tables on father who thinks she's fat, telling him in viral video he doesn't need to shed kilos

A confident little girl in China has become a source of social media delight after she was filmed telling her father, who is secretly making her walk to lose weight, he does not need to slim down and she loves him anyway.

The father of the unnamed girl, from Shandong province in eastern China, believed his daughter to be overweight. After dinner on one Sunday the father accompanied his daughter for a walk along a nearby river. The father did not want to hurt his daughter's feelings, so he decided to keep silent about his motivation, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, the daughter mistakenly guessed her father's motivation for suggesting the walk as his own desire to lose weight.

The short video has gone viral clocking up more than 240 million views across mainland Chinese social media.

In a video filmed by the mother, the girl is seen strolling along a river while talking to her father.

"Let's go for a gentle stroll every day after having dinner, ok?," suggests the father.

"Is it to slim down?," the daughter then asks her father.

The father sounded surprised as he did not expect his daughter to raise the subject but acknowledged this was his motivation. His daughter then turned the tables on the stunned father.

"You don't have to lose weight, I love you no matter what you will become," the daughter says.

The mother filming is then heard bursting into a high-pitched laugh.

"Why?," the father then asks the daughter.

"Because you are my father," the daughter responds.

One person said: "This lovely girl has self-love and is confident, she feels comfortable about herself."

Another said: "When compared to our love for our children, do they love us much more? This girl proved it."

"It makes me want to have a daughter," another said.

"A child who grows up in a kind family will make people around her feel love and kindness," another commented.

A growing number of Chinese parents want to have daughters as they believe girls are more caring and loving than sons.

However, the country's gender imbalance is growing. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that in 2021, the ratio of men to women was 723 million to 689 million.

Last year, there were 10.62 million new births, of these 8.8 million have completed official household registration. Registration data revealed that the difference between boys and girls born was 4.6 million to 4.1 million.

