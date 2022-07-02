Girl in China uses father's $104,000 camera for homework, wows 180 million netizens

A five-year-old girl filmed using a 500,000 yuan (S$104,000) camera for her homework has received more than 180 million views on Weibo in China due to the striking contrast between the large size of the equipment and the small figure of the girl.

In the video posted on Sunday (June 26) by the child's father, Zhang Ruixin, the girl, nicknamed Meng Meng, is seen panning the camera which is almost the same size as herself, and adjusting the focus on two turtles climbing onto the river bank in Guiyang, Guizhou, a mountainous province in southern China.

"This is a high-end lens for documentary shooting, worth more than 500,000 yuan," Zhang explained. "I frequently take her with me when I go out shooting videos. She learned how to operate cameras by watching me do my photo-videography work."

Meng Meng's father is a professional photo-videographer, but he has little time to teach his daughter as he travels frequently so he was surprised when she picked up a camera and started shooting.

PHOTO: Weibo

According to Zhang's bio on Douyin, he is a professional photo-videographer who was the overall winner of the 2019 China Drone Imaging Competition and was the drone director of Aerial China, a Chinese documentary television series showcasing the country's landscape through aerial videos.

Zhang said it was Meng Meng's first attempt to use the camera to record videos on June 26 to complete her kindergarten's homework assignment on the "observation of small animals."

"My work schedule is extremely hectic, and I am frequently on business trips, so I didn't have time to cultivate her interest in photography or videography," Zhang explained. "I didn't expect her to discover a passion for both on her own at this time."

However, loving photography is "in the family's blood", said Zhang, as his father is also a photography enthusiast.

In another video released by Zhang on June 28, Meng Meng is recorded talking about using camera focus to tell a story.

"Why is manual focus required when shooting videos?" Zhang asked his daughter.

The videos of the little girl with the cameras have gained a large online following.

PHOTO: Weibo

"Because the camera must be focused on the main character," Meng Meng responded.

"Because she likes it so much," Zhang said, "I will cultivate her to be a little female photo-videographer and record her learning progress."

"The teacher went into deep thought after seeing that the submitted homework had a 512G file size," one person joked.

Another said: "They say all roads lead to Rome, but some people are born in Rome."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.