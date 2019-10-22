Grandfather of infant buried alive under investigation in China

A man in his 50s surrendered to local police on Sunday, saying he is the grandfather of a child who was found buried alive on a mountain in Jinan, East China's Shandong province, two months ago, Shandong Business Daily reported.

The man said the baby is the younger child of a set of twins born at a local hospital. While his elder brother was in perfect health, he was diagnosed with multiple diseases at the time.

The family decided to give up medical treatment on him, and they held a ceremony to bury the boy after it appeared he had died at home, he said.

He only realised the truth that the boy was still alive after watching TV news on Saturday, and chose to come forward to police.

The man is under investigation at the Yangliu Police Station in Xintai, a county-level city near Jinan in Shandong province.

The child was found in late August by two villagers surnamed Zhou and Jiao in Nanbaita village of Jinan when they were digging for mushrooms on a remote mountain and heard a faint cry beneath the ground.