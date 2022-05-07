Granny in China wields stick to fend off vulgar wedding pranks for grandson and his bride

One of the most treacherous parts of any wedding is the shenanigans of friends and family; until granny gets involved.

A 72-year-old grandmother with a wooden stick escorted her grandson and the bride home on their wedding day , protecting them from any potential horseplay after the big day.

The incident, which went viral , happened in Guizhou province in southwest China and was recorded by the groom’s father, who thought the memory would be worth capturing.

The groom, surnamed Jiang, was concerned about vulgar wedding horseplay, so the grandmother stepped in to be the enforcer.

The grandma said she would smack anyone who messed with the groom. PHOTO: Douyin “Many of our local young adults like wedding horseplay, which our family despises,” said the father, the older Jiang.

“After seeing some people attempt to play tricks on my son, his grandmother became enraged and picked up a stick to escort the couple all the way from the bride’s home to our home,” he added.

As seen in the father’s video, the grandmother told the crowd, “If anyone dares to touch my grandson, I will hit them with the stick!” as she walked ahead of the couple.

The father said: “My mother was concerned about her grandson, whom she cherished.”

“She said, ‘you are still young, and you cannot offend people by forbidding them from the tradition, but I am over 70 years old, and no longer care.”

Thanks to their grandmother’s escort, the couple arrived at the groom’s house and finished the wedding ceremony without any unpleasant interventions.

Many people praised the grandmother for her actions and argued for the end of the custom of wedding practical jokes.

One person remarked: “How wonderful it is to have such a grandmother escorting him on his wedding day!”

Another called the older woman “the toughest grandmother!” and said, “China should ban the heinous practice of wedding horseplay!”

In 2018, a groom, surnamed Xia, became disabled after losing his balance and falling with his arms and legs tied up, the consequence of a wedding prank that went a bit too far.

Last year, a groom was repeatedly whipped after being tied to a tree by his guests. And the harder he screamed, the more excited the people lashing him became, as it was considered to be a blessing for the newlyweds.

Local governments in Zunyi, Guizhou, where the couple live, issued notices at the beginning of this year to encourage people to report vulgar wedding practices to curb the custom.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.