Group in China pouring bottled mineral water into river for good health blasted for waste during record drought

As the debate in China continues over the controversial folk ritual of buying animals to release into the wild as a gesture of compassion, some people have put their own spin on the practice — pouring bottled mineral water into rivers.

Earlier this week, a group of older men and women in Guangdong province, southern China, was filmed carrying hundreds of bottles of mineral water onto a bridge before pouring the contents into a river, Greater Bay Area Video reported.

Their activity soon caught the notice of passers-by who tried to persuade them not to waste water as the country continues to endure one of the worst droughts and heatwaves on record

The man who took the video uploaded it to mainland social media and said the group spent around two hours emptying the bottles from about 10am to noon on Sept 1.

The man said the group had so many bottles they used carts to move them to the bridge, with the labels on the bottles showing they had only been bottled recently.

“I suggested they leave the water at public welfare stations so that people in need can pick it up,” said the man whose name was not revealed in the report.

“‘Why did you release the water into the river?’ I asked them. They responded by saying I have disturbed them and I would affect their sincerity in praying for good health,” he said.

The video soon became one of the top trending topics on Weibo, where it had received 82 million views at the time of writing.

“They are spending their own money and it’s none of my business, but they are wasting water. Isn’t that committing a sin?” wrote one person on Weibo.

“They are releasing water from their brains,” another user commented, referring to the insulting Chinese slang phrase, “brain penetrated with water” that is used to describe people who are considered insane.

“It would be nice if those guys released money,” another person said jokingly.

It’s not the first time that residents in mainland China were reported to release water into the wild. In 2018, a group of residents in Tianjin, northern China, poured bottles of mineral water into a major river in a similar ritual.

The ritual is called fang sheng, or “life release to nature” in English, and has been observed in China since ancient times, mostly by Buddhists. The ritual highlights the Buddhist teachings of mercy and compassion, with releasers of the animals believing the action will bring good karma.

The most common releases use fish, birds, shrimps and turtles but some have also set free snakes, rabbits, mice and even scorpions and crocodiles.

It has been an ongoing source of controversy with environmentalists concerned some animals released are not native to certain areas and will harm local ecosystems.

