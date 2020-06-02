Guangdong residents who hide travels in outbreak-hit area may receive punishment

People who hide the fact that they have travelled or lived in regions where the novel coronavirus outbreak has taken hold will be held responsible, and may even face criminal charges, in Guangdong province, according to new guidelines.

Moreover, those who are aware that they probably or definitely are infected with the virus but do not report or seek medical treatment will also be held responsible, even criminally.

The committee for comprehensive governance by rule of law under the Guangdong Party committee issued the guidelines on Tuesday.

As the top public health emergency response system has been triggered in the province, the guidelines are meant to further facilitate administrative law enforcement.

Those who need to be quarantined or require medical observation but refuse to fully comply will be put under mandatory treatment or observation with assistance by the police.

The guidelines also address people not wearing masks in public venues; disruption of order in public venues and public vehicles; rumour fabrication and transmission; the production and selling of fake goods; and failure to comply with rules on school and enterprise reopenings.

The guidelines are necessary because of new situations arising from the epidemic, such as the need for protective gear and the fact that some people try to conceal their travelling in places hit by the outbreak, said Yuan Wuqiang, chief director of the Zhengzhou branch of Beijing Bairui Law Firm.

Both law enforcement personnel and the general public lack experience and rules to guide them, Yuan said.

Some organisations and individuals are unaware of the consequences of their conduct. With the SARS outbreak now 17 years in the past, some people and organisations are not paying enough attention to epidemic control. It is necessary to clarify the nature and consequences of related conduct and law enforcement measures, Yuan said.