Guangzhou expected to make breastfeeding easier for working mothers

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Zheng Caixiong
China Daily/Asia News Network

The capital city of South China's Guangdong province is expected to become the first on the Chinese mainland that allows working mothers whose children are less than 1-year-old to take an hour for breastfeeding during working hours in the months ahead.

Those who give birth to twins will have two hours, and likewise, three hours for triplets, according to the Regulations on the Promotion of Breastfeeding in Guangzhou, which was passed by the Guangzhou People's Congress on Tuesday.

This is the first local regulation to promote breastfeeding in China. The regulation will come into effect after it is passed by the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress in the following months.

Employers will treat lactating women's nursing time as normal working time and pay them the normal wage, the regulation said.

After maternity leaves have ended, lactating women employees who have difficulties returning to work due to breastfeeding can apply for extra breastfeeding leave for up to 12 months, till their children are 1-year-old. 

And they can negotiate with their employers for their salaries during the breastfeeding after their breastfeeding leaves have been approved by their bosses, the regulation said.

Meanwhile major government service centres, medical units, shopping malls, parks, museums, railway stations, bus terminals and related public venues are required to set up special maternal and child rooms for lactating mothers to breastfeed their babies.

Those that have yet to establish such maternal and child rooms when the regulation comes into effect will be fined between 20,000 (S$3,850) and 50,000 yuan, the regulation said.

Breast milk is the best food and nutrition for infants, and the regulation will help further promote breastfeeding in the southern metropolis, said Liu Xihong, a childhood nutrition expert with the Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center.

Cheng Hongxian, a Guangzhou office worker, said the regulation has great significance in Guangdong province, which has the country's largest number of female migrant workers from around the country.

"It will help promote breastfeeding in the province and benefit the mass of working mothers," she said.

More about
china Women breastfeeding Mothers

TRENDING

Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down 'blackface' photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Faye Wong&#039;s daughter&#039;s artwork sold for $170,000 but netizens disapprove
Faye Wong's daughter's artwork sold for $170,000 but netizens disapprove
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife&#039;s new white blouse in the wash
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife's new white blouse in the wash
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
I haven&#039;t been near my kids for months and I&#039;m a better mother for it
I haven't been near my kids for months and I'm a better mother for it
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES