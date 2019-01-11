Guangzhou expected to make breastfeeding easier for working mothers

The capital city of South China's Guangdong province is expected to become the first on the Chinese mainland that allows working mothers whose children are less than 1-year-old to take an hour for breastfeeding during working hours in the months ahead.

Those who give birth to twins will have two hours, and likewise, three hours for triplets, according to the Regulations on the Promotion of Breastfeeding in Guangzhou, which was passed by the Guangzhou People's Congress on Tuesday.

This is the first local regulation to promote breastfeeding in China. The regulation will come into effect after it is passed by the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress in the following months.

Employers will treat lactating women's nursing time as normal working time and pay them the normal wage, the regulation said.

After maternity leaves have ended, lactating women employees who have difficulties returning to work due to breastfeeding can apply for extra breastfeeding leave for up to 12 months, till their children are 1-year-old.

And they can negotiate with their employers for their salaries during the breastfeeding after their breastfeeding leaves have been approved by their bosses, the regulation said.

Meanwhile major government service centres, medical units, shopping malls, parks, museums, railway stations, bus terminals and related public venues are required to set up special maternal and child rooms for lactating mothers to breastfeed their babies.