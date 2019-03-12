Guangzhou sinkhole leaves 3 missing

Cranes are deployed in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, after a road collapsed near a construction site on Sunday morning.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Qiu Quanlin
China Daily/Asia News Network

Three people remained missing as of Monday evening after the ground gave way in downtown Guangzhou, Guangdong province, according to local authorities. Search and rescue operations are underway.

The collapse happened on Sunday morning at a construction site along metro line 11 in the city's Tianhe district, causing a street-cleaning vehicle and a scooter to plunge into a watery pit some 38 meters deep.

Two people in the vehicle were identified as a 51-year-old father and his son, 26, from Shaoyang, Hunan province.

The identity of the scooter driver remained unknown, according to Sun Chengwei, general manager of the Guangzhou Metro Group construction department.

"So far, police have not received any reports from relatives of the man driving the electric scooter," Sun said.

Rescue efforts were hampered by additional collapses of mud and sand near the scene.

Construction workers in a nearby subway tunnel have been evacuated.

Surrounding water, gas, electric and telecom facilities as well as nearby roads and buildings were being closely monitored.

"We have to ensure the safety of rescue workers and nearby buildings so we reinforced the round sides of the pit with concrete," Sun said.

A large steel casing was already installed in the pit to better ensure the safety of rescue workers, Sun added.

After the collapse, a viaduct above the collapse was also being closely monitored before reopening for use on Monday morning.

The accident did not affect functioning metro lines but did cause major traffic congestion on roads near the collapse site on Sunday.

"When we arrived at the site, we did not see any people and vehicles," said Lin Yi, technical director of the Guangzhou Blue Sky Rescue Association.

Lin said electricity, water and gas facilities were already shut down when the rescue team arrived at the scene.

"Multiple collapses happened, with sand and mud quickly flowing down into the pit," said firefighter Chen Junqing.

More than 1,100 rescue workers have participated in rescue efforts. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

More about
china Missing

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia&#039;s presidential palace hurts two
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled today
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
&#039;Wake up, run&#039;: Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
'Wake up, run': Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
Is your boyfriend &#039;too close&#039; to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for
Is your boyfriend 'too close' to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES