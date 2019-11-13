Hairpieces sought by China's young 'bald' generation during 11.11 sales

People born in the 1990s have been called the most "bald" generations among Chinese according to data from the most recent Singles Day shopping spree, as they were the largest group to buy hairpieces during the holiday, qjwb.com.cm reported.

With increasing occurrences of alopecia, especially among youngsters, a tag for the topic "transaction volume for hairpieces" became the most searched hashtag on social platform Sina Weibo on Monday, following the sleepless night on Nov 11 when consumers scrambled for bargains via domestic e-commerce platforms.

According to statistics released by Weibo account "Tmall spokesman", among all purchase groups for wig sheaths during "Double Eleven", the transaction volume of the post-1990s generation accounted for 42.41 per cent, the largest proportion of all age groups.

The 1980s and '70s generations also ranked high, accounting for 25.88 and 14.28 per cent respectively according to transaction volume as of 8 pm Monday. Those born in the 2000s accounted for 8.36 per cent of the total, exceeding those of China's 1960s group.

Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen were the top three cities when it comes to the purchase of hairpieces.

As statistics were released, the 1990s group was jokingly granted the nickname "biggest baldheaded group".