'Hang in there mum!' Boy in China performs CPR on unconscious mother after car accident

A nine-year-old boy in China is being called a hero for having calmly performed CPR on his mother after she was knocked unconscious and seriously injured in a car accident.

On July 19, in Hefei, Anhui province in eastern China, the boy’s mother was riding an electric bicycle to pick up her son when she was involved in a car accident and knocked unconscious.

A video of the incident taken by a passerby showed the woman lying on the ground at a busy traffic intersection with her electric bike next to her. Blood can be seen oozing out of a wound on her head.

Although visibly distressed in the video, the boy managed to stay calm while waiting for help to arrive. PHOTO: Weibo

The woman’s son, surnamed Wu, can be heard calling out “mum, mum” in the video of the incident. When he was unable to rouse his mother he began performing CPR on her.

After the CPR failed to revive his mother, the boy opened an umbrella to shield her from the sun while waiting for an ambulance.

“Mum, you’ve got to hang in there!” The boy was heard telling his mother.

According to the ambulance driver, surnamed Yang, the mother was unconscious and had an open wound on her head when the ambulance arrived. However, she regained consciousness on her way to the hospital.

“The boy accompanied his mother to the hospital, and he kept calling ‘mum, mum’ on the way,” Yang told Jimu News.

The boy’s father said that his wife had received life-threatening injuries and was still being treated in hospital.

“My son is nine years old, and we never taught him CPR,” he said. “He picked it up on his own from television.”

Many people online praised the boy for remaining calm during an emergency.

“The child is small, but he is a real man facing an emergency without fear or losing his calm,” one person commented.

Another added: “This is the best effort a panicked child could make.”

Some, however, pointed out that the boy performed CPR incorrectly by pressing on his mother’s stomach.

“CPR should be performed between the breasts, and it can cause more harm to the person if done incorrectly,” one person said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.