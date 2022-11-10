'Hardest working food delivery driver' in China dispatches 65 meals over a 17-hour shift but only eats once a day

A food delivery worker in central China has been dubbed “the most diligent employee” after it was revealed that he works a 17-hour day, completes almost four deliveries an hour, takes minimal rest and eats just one meal per shift.

The man’s gruelling work schedule was exposed online as part of an epidemiological investigation report by the coronavirus control and prevention department in Dingxiang county of Shanxi province.

Investigators zeroed in on the delivery worker and the details of his daily routine after he was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient. The authorities then urged the public to make a report if they had come into contact with him.

On Nov 2, the worker, surnamed Zhang, started to work at 6:20am and finished at 10:53pm.

He completed 65 food delivery orders, spent 10 minutes eating a meal and just a few minutes to complete a nucleic acid test, Red Star News reported.

Zhang’s delivery exploits have made him an online sensation, but also triggered an outpouring of concern from internet users.

The local authorities made details of his punishing work schedule public in order to track down people who had come into contact with Zhang so they could be prepared for home monitoring.

Zhang, who is currently undergoing a week-long period of hotel quarantine, described the publicly revealed details of his exhausting day as just the ordinary rhythm in his work, adding that he has been employed in the delivery industry for three years, according to the news report.

“I don’t have time for meals because I want to deliver more food to earn more money,” Zhang was quoted as saying. “If I eat lunch at noon, I would waste an hour. I don’t want to be in the scenario where I am eating and an order comes in from a customer hoping to receive their food quickly and I am not able to handle it,” he added.

Zhang, who earns 48 US cents (S$0.67) per delivery and completes about 1,500 orders each month, said he has just got married and has a baby on the way.

“I wish I could earn more ‘milk powder money’. Meanwhile, I hope my parents whose health is not good will not need to work so hard,” he said.

His manager at work said that among the 40 delivery workers under him, Zhang is in the top four in terms of productivity.

“Our delivery workers send as many as 60-70 orders a day per person. It’s normal that they are too busy to have meals,” said the manager, surnamed Yang.

“Seeing this news report, I want to cry. This is the real life of people living at the bottom of society,” wrote one person on Weibo, adding: “But brother, I’d like to remind you to have meals regularly, otherwise it will hurt your stomach. You have a wife and a baby to support, so you should pay attention to your health.”

“I salute this hardest working food delivery driver. You can do it!” Another user said.

It is common knowledge that China’s huge army of food delivery workers are under immense pressure.

Often they are fined by their employers if they fail to meet delivery deadlines or customers make complaints against them. On occasion they are also abused by customers.

In July, a viral video showed a customer in eastern Shandong province refusing to let a food delivery worker use her residential building’s lift before throwing hot noodles over her.

