'He just bit me': Chinese man attacked in case of mistaken identity

A Chinese man was bitten more than 10 times by a stranger who mistakenly believed him to be his ex-girlfriend’s new lover. The attack cost the victim his new job and more than 100,000 yuan (S$22,000) in expenses, Chinese media has reported.

The man’s attacker, surnamed Ye, was jailed for 13 days by police in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, southeastern China. But the victim said he would seek a review of the punishment which he felt was too lenient, the Chutian Metropolis News reported. The fingers, arms and face of the victim, surnamed Huang, still bear the scars of the attack, two months after the incident occurred, according to media reports.

Late on the evening of Sept 30, while he was driving a car in his residential apartment block, he encountered Ye and a woman who were walking their pet dogs. Ye approached the car before stopping it, Huang told the newspaper.

He said he was surprised when Ye tried to open the car door from the passenger side but failed as it was locked. Ye then crawled through the car’s window before starting to strangle Huang by the neck and biting his neck, ear, face and nose.

Ye also threw Huang’s mobile phone out of the car. Huang said he was not able to fight back because he was constrained by his seat belt. “He didn’t respond to what I said to him. He just bit me. Since I had some knowledge of self-defence, I retracted my Adam’s apple. Otherwise, I would possibly have lost my life,” Huang said. “I don’t know who he is.

I’ve never met him before,” he said. The assault lasted for about six minutes until the woman opened the door for Huang, enabling him to escape from the car. Huang picked up his mobile phone from the ground and called the police. Ye tried to seize the phone and the two men began to fight. “He grabbed my penis and tore apart my pants,” said Huang.

Ye told police that he mistakenly thought Huang is his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. Police said Huang had got light injuries in the attack. Ye also admitted his mistake to police and expressed remorse. He ended up receiving just 13 days in jail, as a result, said the police.

Huang said he had started a new job at the beginning of September, however, due to the injuries he sustained in the attack, he had to resign. He also had to cancel his marriage engagement banquet which was planned to be held on Oct 5.

Huang said he had to pay more than 100,000 yuan (US$15,714) to the restaurant. He said Ye had not apologised to him, and had not provided any economic compensation. “The punishment is too light,” said Huang. “I will appeal to the authorities to do an administrative review of this penalty. After that, I will sue him.”

