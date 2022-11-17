'He wants a son': China mother of 4 says husband divorcing her for having another girl

A 25-year-old woman in China expecting her fifth child has shocked mainland social media after alleging her husband wants a divorce because he believes their next baby will be another daughter.

According to the woman, who is eight months pregnant, her husband moved out of their apartment three months ago and has since refused to pay rent and told her they should divorce “as soon as possible”, Jiupai News reported.

The woman, surnamed Hu, works in an spectacles workshop in Linhai in Zhejiang province in eastern China.

Hu said she and her husband, whose identity was not revealed in the report, moved to the city from a rural area of Guizhou in southwestern China seeking work.

Hu said she has been with her husband since she was 15 years old and gave birth to their first daughter in 2014 when she was 17 years old.

“My husband said he wanted to divorce me because he thought my belly shape suggests it is a daughter again,” Hu said.

“He said he feared the result as he is the only male child from his big family. He said if I can’t deliver a baby boy for him, he will find another woman to have a son with.”

Hu said she agreed to a divorce as she wanted to get out of the marriage.

“Divorce has both advantages and disadvantages. My daughters and I shall not have to bear abuse from him if we divorce,” said Hu, alleging that her husband often beats her and had an affair while she was pregnant with their second daughter.

She said the couple had agreed that all their children would continue to live with Hu after the divorce and her husband would pay 1,000 yuan (S$193) a month in child support.

“After all, he still has a conscience. I had expected he would not give a single cent for his daughters,” said Hu.

“I will have to work hard and live a frugal life so that I can pay for my kid’s tuition fees,” she said.

The mother’s story has become one of the top trending items on mainland social media, receiving millions of views and generating significant public anger.

The couple plan to return to their hometown in Guizhou where they are permanent residents at the end of the year to register their divorce. In China, a divorce application can only be processed in the city where the applicants are permanent residents.

Linhai’s Women’s Federation, a quasi-government organisation that aims to protect the rights of women, said it had offered its assistance to Hu and was investigating her allegations of domestic violence.

Hu’s story has become one of the top news items trending on mainland social media, receiving five million views on Weibo and six million on Douyin alone with many expressing concern and anger over her alleged treatment by her husband.

“I am wondering why this woman is willing to have babies with such a guy?” wrote one person on Douyin.

A traditional preference in China for male children, combined with the former one-child policy, has left the country with a gender ratio skewed towards males who now outnumber females.

“The gender of a baby is determined by the father. Why is he blaming the woman?” A second commenter wrote.

Another comment left on Weibo read: “It’s the 21st century, isn’t it? I don’t understand why there are still some people who prefer boys to girls.”

China’s traditional preference for male children over female offspring has resulted in a skewed gender ratio among the country’s population.

Last year, the ratio of newborn boys to girls on the mainland was 108.3 males for every 100 females, down by 9.4 compared with 2012, according to official data. However, the figure is higher than the international level of 103 to 107.

Earlier this year, a 21-year-old single mother who works as a courier to support her three-year-old daughter after the girl’s father died, was praised on mainland social media after her story was published. She said her daughter’s father died in a road accident and they were abandoned by his family and forced to leave their home after his mother told her she was not happy that her grandchild was a girl.

