Heart, skill and wits: What it takes to defuse a crisis, prevent a suicide

From rescuing people on the brink of suicide to settling hostage situations and family disputes, commanding officer Gilbert Wong Kwong Hing of the Hong Kong police negotiation cadre has handled more than 1,000 operations since joining the team in 1999.

But after all this time, a woman in her 30s threatening to jump from the 10th floor scaffolding of a To Kwa Wan building remains fresh in his mind, even though the incident happened back in 2004.

“She thanked me for talking to her for four hours. Then, I still remember her loosening each of her fingers and, a few seconds later, hearing a loud bang,” he recalled. “At that moment I felt a sense of failure. What had I said or not said to make her want to jump?”

Fortunately, the woman landed on a life-saving air cushion and survived with only minor injuries.

Chief Superintendent Wong, 55, who is Sau Mau Ping district commander and retiring this week after 28 years with the force, said the incident taught him the importance of managing his own emotions.

Over 22 years in the negotiation team and 11 years as its head, he had a success rate of more than 90 per cent and learned that psychological strength is crucial for negotiators working in stressful circumstances.

The veteran now tells newcomers: “Do not attach weight to success or failure. Negotiators should not focus on their own pride or ego. Some might think they couldn’t save a life, but we didn’t push the person off the building. The decision was made by him or her.”

For officers in the cadre, being a negotiator is a secondary and voluntary duty on top of their primary role in the force. When they respond to emergencies, they must be prepared for negotiations that can take hours or even several days.

Wong, a psychology graduate and certified master hypnotherapy trainer, joined the cadre when he was an inspector in the narcotics bureau as he wanted to save lives on the front line of police operations.

Police officers focus on “law, reason and sentiment”, but he said they could also look at situations another way, putting sentiment first.

Although many think negotiators are supposed to be good at speaking, he said listening was more important as the first step to breaking the ice, starting a dialogue and establishing the bond of trust that was essential for the techniques of persuasion that followed.

“We are like neurosurgeons. Sounds reach the brain and touch on one’s emotion and memory. We need to introduce positivity and options to the person,” he said.

In situations where someone was contemplating suicide, he said: “The man decides his life, but we buy time to make him think more about the meaning of life.”

The negotiator must try to reflect the person’s emotion, saying something like: “You have been sitting there for so long. There must be something upsetting you.”

It does not work to issue commands or criticise the person, saying: “Let me tell you what to do.” Or, worse: “Suicide is for cowards.”

And instead of telling a suicidal man who just got dumped that he could “find another girlfriend”, Wong said negotiators tried to offer hope instead, saying something like: “I am sure you will find true love, like I did.”

“Only say ‘I understand’ when you really understand,” he added.

The negotiation cadre was formed in 1975, a year after an armed bank robbery in Mong Kok when a man held 11 staff hostage for nearly 20 hours in the first incident of its kind in Hong Kong.

Negotiations dragged on overnight but police had no trained negotiators. The man demanded getaway cars and grew irritable waiting, threatening to kill four hostages and use the others as human shields.

In the end, he was subdued by the hostages and arrested.

It was also a time when there was an increase in terrorist activities worldwide and crisis situations such as airline hijackings and hostage-takings.

Those joining the unit undergo a 160-hour training programme before becoming negotiators. The team has grown to 102 this year, and members go by their slogan, “Who Cares Wins”.

Wong, who was also a negotiator during the Occupy protests of 2014 and the social unrest in 2019, said the work was not about luck, but skills, knowledge and attitude.

“The mission statement, ‘Who Cares Wins’, spells out what saves a life, touches a human heart and links two human beings together,” he said.

Wong, who will hand over leadership of the cadre to his deputy, Senior Superintendent Liauw Ka-kei, said he hoped to focus on teaching and hypnotherapy after he retired.

