The 'heavy burden' of Zhang Yimou's second Olympics opening ceremony

When the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games ends on Friday (Feb 4) night, acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou will be the first person to have overseen the event for two Olympics.

His opening ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Summer Games is ranked among the top Olympic ceremonies in recent history, owing to its magnitude, with 15,000 performers, and the breadth of Chinese history packed into the four-hour show. Zhang also led the closing ceremony in 2008 and will again do so at the Winter Games.

With many of his cinema classics — such as his directorial debut Red Sorghum and The Story of Qiu Ju — winning top awards at international film festivals, Zhang is among those who have introduced contemporary Chinese cinema to the world.

Chinese authorities have long entrusted him to take charge of international ceremonies designed to show China as a strong country and a force for good in the world.

Zhang has been involved in China's Olympic journey ever since he directed a short film in 2001 to support Beijing's bid to become the host city in 2008. He oversaw the eight minutes when China gave the world a taste of the Beijing Olympics in the closing of the 2004 Athens Games.

After directing the ceremonies in 2008, he was brought back to direct the promotional short film for the host city bid for the Beijing Winter Olympics and the closing teaser for the 2022 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

Zhang was part of a fifth generation of Chinese filmmakers who used symbolic cinematography to portray rural life in China, without the socialist-realist lens found in earlier films made during the Cultural Revolution.

He went on to direct high-budget action films such as House of Flying Daggers (2004) and The Great Wall (2016), featuring American actor Matt Damon.

He even took on more nationalistic projects, such as My People, My Homeland, a 2020 comedy that pushed China's anti-poverty drive.

Promoting a positive image of China at the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony will be the goal on Friday.

"Adversarial forces have tried to undermine and smear China," Zhang told official news agency Xinhua in a recent interview, adding that it was important for the ceremony to show the "love, unity, and grand visions and values of the Chinese people".

Indeed, President Xi Jinping, who has overseen the 2022 Games from the bidding process to its preparation, has said the sporting mega-event should show China as a "sunny, prosperous and open" country.

Friday's opening ceremony will be held in the "Bird's Nest" National Stadium, as it was in 2008, but it will be significantly smaller than the last one.

The show will run for around 100 minutes and no more than 3,000 performers will be involved, Zhang told state broadcaster CCTV, not least because of coronavirus concerns.

In the month before the Olympics, 128 positive tests have been returned from people in the "closed loop" — the Covid-19 bubble designed to keep any infections among those involved in the Games away from the local community.

"We will use the power of technology to make sure that the stadium does not look empty, even when there are fewer performers," Zhang told CCTV.

Speaking to Xinhua, he said: "The times are different, and everyone's sense of aesthetics is different. So we had to put down our burden and start from zero."

While Zhang said the "sea of people" from 2008 would not return, video footage from the rehearsals shows children in ski suits and some in panda suits dancing in synchrony.

The 30-minute performance to warm up the stadium before the ceremony will feature square dancing — a popular pastime for middle-aged Chinese — with the dancers aged from five to 70.

"We will show the world the style that comes with the Chinese elderly," Han Bin, a 74-year-old square dancer, told CCTV.

For director Zhang, now 71, there is even more pressure after the success of the 2008 ceremony.

"That was an honour for all Chinese people. Now, as the chief director for the 2022 Winter Games opening ceremony, it makes you feel more so that you have to bring glory to the nation," he told Xinhua.

"That's what people are saying. That's a heavy burden placed on you."

READ ALSO: Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.