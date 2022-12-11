'Her baby will have muscles': Pregnant woman's workouts cause debate in China

A 33-year-old woman in China expecting twins has sparked a debate on mainland social media because of her insistence on maintaining a vigorous fitness regimen of yoga and weight training while pregnant.

The woman, surnamed Liu, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, is 36 weeks pregnant and has continued working out while pregnant, Toutiao News reported.

Since the 12th week of her pregnancy, Liu, who works in the fitness industry, has been exercising three times a week.

In a video posted online, Liu is shown doing yoga as a warm-up before moving on to resistance training with weights.

Liu said she didn't know if she would be able to continue her routine for her entire pregnancy, but had kept it up so far, despite experiencing morning sickness early on.

She said she had consulted her doctor after 12 weeks and was surprised when they said her routine was fine and has continued working out since.

In recent weeks Liu said her workouts had been done in accordance with her doctor's advice and with her husband at her side.

"My husband designs a scientific diet for me, and every time I exercise he is with me to give guidance," she said.

With the support of her doctor and husband, Liu's workout schedule has been going smoothly, she said.

A photomontage she posted online recently showed the changes her body had undergone during her pregnancy from the eighth week till now at the 36th week. It showed her looking strong and healthy.

"I feel really good both in terms of mental and physical health," she said. Dr Amy Wang says exercising while pregnant can prevent excess weight gain and promote muscle tone, strength and endurance before labour.

Dr Amy Wang, a Hong Kong-based family doctor, told the Post that exercise during pregnancy is beneficial for both the baby and mother.

"Exercise can reduce backaches and constipation, prevent excess weight gain, and promote muscle tone, strength and endurance to prepare for labour. It can also increase endorphins and boost energy levels so that mummy will be happy!

Liu has continued exercising during her pregnancy in consultation with her doctor.

PHOTO: Baidu

"In general, exercise is good for both the mother and baby, but under some circumstances, for example, if the mother has lung or heart disease, cervical problems or other conditions, then she might not be suitable for exercising or need to perform it under supervision."

Wang said 30 minutes a day of moderate-intensity exercise is recommended for pregnant women in consultation with their doctor.

"You can start with walking or swimming, yoga and Pilates. It's always good to have a professional trainer supervising during exercise. Pregnant women should refrain from high-intensity exercise, contact sports or any exercise that may cause abdominal trauma."

Liu's video has generated significant online discussion, with a Weibo news post about her story receiving more than 13 million views and 5,200 comments. Many people supported her commitment to fitness, but some thought she was taking too much of a risk while pregnant.

One person wrote: "Her baby will be born with muscles."

Another who was supportive of Liu said they have a friend who played various sports while pregnant: "When she was in her 39th week of pregnancy, she was doing rock climbing."

"The woman works in the fitness industry, but if you are not, you'd better not work out too hard," another wrote.

ALSO READ: 'Every word is love': Chinese man records wife 'farts a lot', vomiting, ultrasounds in pregnancy diary delighting millions

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.