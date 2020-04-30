Heroic bus driver in China dies on duty; passengers safe

Hu Kui, a bus driver from Weng'an county in Guizhou province, died on the job from a sudden asthma attack on April 11.

He managed to pull over and evacuate the passengers before falling unconscious, the county's bus group said. All the passengers were safe.

Hu was taken to a hospital by his son, Hu Yunfeng, where he was confirmed dead.

Yunfeng said that he received a call from his father stating that he was unwell and needed to be driven to the hospital immediately. By the time Yunfeng arrived, his father was already unconscious.

A representative of Hu's bus company visited his family to express their deep condolences a week after his passing.

"My dad was a very responsible person in both his life and his work. He was also a person who couldn't stop working," Yunfeng recalled.

"Even at the end of his life, he did his best for others and his company, and did not cause hurt to his passengers. I am very proud of him."

In 2017, another Chinese bus driver suffered a heart attack while on duty with 10 passengers on board.

Xie Shihai, 42, was able to bring the bus to a safe stop before collapsing.

Passengers tried to help him by pumping his chest, but he later died in hospital.