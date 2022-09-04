'He's grown up so fast': Dad in China cries, hides on son's first day of kindergarten, becomes media sensation

A father who hid in his son's room after sending him to kindergarten for the first time became a social media sensation in mainland China.

On Sept 1, the traditional start date for kindergartens, primary, and secondary schools in China, a father from Xuzhou, Jiangsu province in eastern China, walked his son to kindergarten for his first day.

However, when he arrived home, the father went into his son's room and began crying while holding his son's framed picture.

The scene touched the boy's mother, surnamed Chen, who filmed her husband wiping away tears and posted it on Douyin, China's TikTok.

"He was fine on his way to kindergarten with the boy, but then I saw him sitting in our son's room, hiding and sobbing," Chen explained. "He was also looking at images of our son taken at younger ages."

Chen said her husband bemoaned the fast passage of time and how: "The boy has grown up so fast without me knowing it till now."

Chen then went to comfort her husband, but she claimed that the more she tried to comfort him, the sadder he became.

She said her husband adores their child and that the boy is primarily cared for by his father and grandmother.

"I haven't spent a lot of time with our son," Chen admitted.

Many parents who saw the video related to the father's emotional reaction, with some sharing their own experiences on Weibo.

"As a father myself, I know exactly how this father feels!" one person commented.

Another said: "I cried when I sent my daughter to a kindergarten in Yunnan for the first time, and I also cried when I transferred her to a school in Xi'an; so it's not that children can't leave their parents, but the reverse."

There were some parents who "criticise themselves" by making comparisons with the father.

"I feel like a bad mother because I only felt relieved after sending my son to school for the first time," one individual said. "And my son didn't cry either. Is that because we don't care much for each other?"

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.