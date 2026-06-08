HK principal sacked over Safra Jurong incident to seek legal advice

A Hong Kong school principal who was fired after he was caught on video swearing at security guards during a student trip to Singapore is seeking legal advice on his employment rights.

Lee Cheuk Hing said on Friday (June 5) that he had appointed legal representatives to review his dismissal after the school board rejected his resignation and terminated his contract without compensation, according to Hong Kong publication South China Morning Post.

It was reported that the school's manager and former lawmaker Edmund Wong Chun Sek said that the school board had not received any formal statement from Lee and that it would take its own legal steps should he bring in representatives to challenge his dismissal.

On May 23, video footage surfaced online showing Lee swearing at Safra Jurong's security officers during a student trip.

He was seen telling two female security guards stationed there to "shut up" after they attempted to direct the bus to a designated parking area.

Lee was subsequently suspended on May 27 and he tendered his resignation the next day.

But his resignation was rejected, with the school board instead choosing to dismiss him immediately, saying this would prevent any risk of disruptions to school operations.

The committee noted that Lee's behaviour was "vulgar" and in contravention of the professional code of conduct for teaching staff stipulated by the Education Bureau.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com