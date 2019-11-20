Homebuyers in China were promised 'park views'... the property company built a plastic lake

An outdoor area is covered in plastic to suggest a lake at a property development in Changsha, Hunan province.
PHOTO: Weibo
Mandy Zuo
South China Morning Post

Homebuyers promised "park views" in a new residential development were in for a shock on the weekend when they picked up the keys to their flats in central China.

Instead of the "high vegetation cover" and "park lifestyle" the real estate developer promised, the new owners discovered a public area covered in a blue plastic material to look like a lake and a small timber bridge on the paving, Hunan Satellite TV's City Channel reported on Sunday.

"So I'm supposed to be standing in the middle of blue water, which in fact doesn't exist. There is no rock or plants," one owner said.

In a larger area, grass block paving, covered with yellow mud and dotted with withered turf blanketed an area that should have been grass.

"We're very unhappy about these grass block pavers. They're usually used for driveways or car parks," another disgruntled homeowner said, adding that they posed a danger to children and the elderly.

"But this is not the car park area. It's the open area right outside each building gate, and they call it vegetation."

Homeowners at Beichen Central Park in Changsha, Hunan province, took delivery of their flats on the weekend. PHOTO: Weibo

The developer, Changsha Shiji Yujing Real Estate, responded that it had never promised an artificial lake inside the community, although its brochure suggested a natural idyll.

"The days pass slowly, as if you've fallen into Peach Blossom Land," the promotional material read, referring to an ancient fable.

A company staff member said the grass block paving was built according to government standards.

"We did so because we need to take into account both fire safety requirements and landscaping needs," the employee said.

At least one homeowner was unimpressed with the paving used in the development. PHOTO: Weibo

The subdistrict office administering the community had organised a meeting with representatives of the owners and would work with fire and urban planning departments to solve the issues, the report said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
china homes real estate

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Disbarred lawyer who stole from HK hotel room in 2008 reinstated after 11-year hiatus
Disbarred lawyer who stole from HK hotel room in 2008 reinstated after 11-year hiatus
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
PMD rider honks at pedestrian and scolds him for not giving way: &#039;We must share the path&#039;
PMD rider honks at pedestrian and scolds him for not giving way: 'We must share the path'
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park

SERVICES