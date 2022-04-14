Hong Kong activist behind 2019 march in Yuen Long jailed for 16 months

A Hong Kong activist has been jailed for 16 months for organising an unauthorised protest in 2019 against perceived police inaction over a mob attack at a railway station.

The District Court on Wednesday (April 14) imposed the sentence on Max Chung Kin Ping, who pleaded guilty to organising an illegal procession on July 27, 2019, six days after an attack at Yuen Long MTR station in which a white-clad mob with metal rods and rattan canes attacked commuters and protesters, leaving at least 45 people injured.

Seven men who joined the attack have been jailed for up to seven years.

Judge Amanda Woodcock found the 42-year-old public relations consultant to be just as culpable as the key opposition figures who organised large-scale demonstrations without authorities’ approval during the social unrest.

Woodcock said that public anger at police and the perpetrators of the mob attack made it a “tinderbox scenario” and “a potential source of widespread violence” that materialised in the way police had feared from the start.

Protesters along train tracks in Yuen Long on July 27, 2019.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post The judge added that although Chung did not appear to have much influence over radical participants who challenged police and paralysed traffic during the July 27 rally, nobody could have realistically believed the protest would have been peaceful, especially when it came on the heels of a “tense” situation at the railway station.

Woodcock cited the “provocative and inflammatory” remarks the activist openly directed at police before the rally in finding his offence a deliberate decision.

She also found no merit in the defence’s complaint about a two-year delay in Chung’s prosecution, saying investigators needed to review a large quantity of evidence and seek legal advice at a time when they were overwhelmed by protest-related cases.

She set a starting point for the sentence at two years’ imprisonment, which was among the highest given to defendants charged with organising unauthorised assemblies in 2019 and 2020. She reduced Chung’s sentence by a third in light of his guilty plea but found no other mitigating factors.

Woodcock had adopted the same starting point for sentences in two other cases stemming from unapproved rallies on Oct 1 and Oct 20 in 2019, with protest organiser Figo Chan Ho Wun, and former lawmakers Lee Cheuk Yan and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok Hung among those facing charges related to unauthorised assemblies.

The court heard on Monday that Chung had applied for police permission for the July 27 rally, to “condemn the terrorist attack on the people in Yuen Long”. Police refused the request, citing a risk of violent confrontations that could ensue.

In press interviews before and during the demonstration, Chung said he would welcome anybody visiting the north-western residential town for shopping or sightseeing, and suggested only police and “terrorists” hired by Beijing authorities would attack Hongkongers.

Almost 300,000 people were believed to have shown up in Yuen Long that day, with some marching along Chung’s proposed route. Others blocked roads and confronted police at various locations by throwing hard objects and shining laser beams at officers.

Six people were arrested during the rally: four for possessing weapons or illegal instruments, one for obstructing police and the other for failing to produce identification documents. Four of them have been charged and convicted.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.