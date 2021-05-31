Hong Kong activist 'Grandma Wong' arrested over Tiananmen march

A Hong Kong opposition activist known as "Grandma Wong" has been arrested on suspicion of taking part in an unauthorised assembly and inciting others to join as she marched solo to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown following a police ban.

Alexandra Wong Fung Yiu was pictured on Sunday (May 30) afternoon at Wan Chai's Southorn Playground holding a placard referring to the 1989 crackdown, before setting off in the direction of Beijing's liaison office in Sai Ying Pun with police in tow.

Thousands were originally expected to join an annual march following that route at 2pm on Sunday, but the event was cancelled after police barred it citing Covid-19 restrictions.

It is the second straight year that authorities have refused on public health grounds to issue a letter of no objection for the march, which was being organised by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

The alliance had been expecting 3,000 to 5,000 people to march to the central government's liaison office to mark the crackdown's 32nd anniversary.

Police also outlawed, for the same reason, the alliance's June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park, which organisers said drew crowds of 180,000 in 2019, although police put the figure at 37,000.

Wong was seen in a media report at about 2pm on Sunday sitting in Southorn Playground with a placard bearing the message "32, June 4, Tiananmen's lament" and a yellow umbrella.

She was chanting slogans on her own outside the playground, where some people were playing basketball and others were sitting in the spectator stand.

A heavy police presence was in the vicinity at the time after authorities warned the public not to join or promote participation in outlawed assemblies.

Wong set off at about 2.40pm, with officers recording her movements on video. She was stopped five minutes later as police made inquiries.

Officers let her go after about 10 minutes, but stopped her again on Hennessy Road near police headquarters.

In protest, Wong was heard saying: "I'm only by myself, just an old lady here. Why stop me?"

Soon after, she was carried into a police vehicle by several officers.

A police spokesman said a 65-year-old woman had been arrested for knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly and attempting to incite others to participate in an unauthorised assembly.

Police said she had raised a banner and chanted slogans at the location, adding she was given a verbal warning but was arrested after refusing to co-operate.

