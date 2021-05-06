Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 10 months over unauthorised Tiananmen Square vigil

Imprisoned Hong Kong opposition activist Joshua Wong Chi Fung on Thursday (May 6) was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for taking part in an unauthorised vigil last year commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown .

Three district councillors – Lester Shum, 27, Tiffany Yuen Ka Wai, 27, and Jannelle Rosalynne Leung, 26 – were also sentenced for their roles in the June 4 event in Victoria Park, with Shum receiving six months, and Yuen and Leung getting four months each.

The four pleaded guilty last week to knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly, an offence punishable by five years in prison.

The District Court heard the candlelight vigil drew some 20,000 participants, despite police banning the annual event for the first time since 1990 amid concerns over Covid-19 infection risks.

Thousands turned out for the annual Tiananmen Square vigil on June 4 last year despite it being banned for the first time ever by police citing Covid-19 concerns.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Defence counsel Graham Harris SC had urged the court not to jail the four defendants, noting that they had worn face masks throughout an assembly he described as peaceful and orderly.

Wong, 24, is currently behind bars for his roles in two anti-government protests in 2019, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. He was slated for release in November.

Wong, Shum and Yuen have been denied bail after they were charged with subversion under the national security law , alongside 44 other opposition figures over an unofficial primary election for the Legislative Council last summer.

Their 20 co-defendants in the vigil case, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee Ying, have not yet entered pleas.

Two other defendants, Nathan Law Kwun Chung and activist Sunny Cheung Kwan Yang, have fled the city and are wanted by police.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.