Hong Kong activist pleads guilty to colluding with foreign forces in conspiracy linked to Jimmy Lai

A Hong Kong activist who spent seven months in jail in mainland China after a failed bid to flee to Taiwan last summer has admitted to colluding with foreign forces in a conspiracy linked to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying.

In the first such confession at a national security law trial, Andy Li Yu-hin admitted at the High Court on Thursday (Aug 19) that he had been involved in a plot with Lai and others to attract “international sanctions, a blockade or other hostile activities” against Beijing and the local government.

Wearing a white collar shirt and green mask, the 30-year-old activist was brought to court amid a heavy police presence to stand before a judge hand-picked by the city’s leader to handle national security cases.

“I plead guilty,” Li said while surrounded by seven prison officers wearing bulletproof vests. “I agree with the summary of facts, and I would like to say sorry.”

In light of Li’s guilty plea, the prosecution agreed to withdraw a charge of conspiracy to assist offenders stemming from Li‘s attempt to escape the city by boat with 11 others in August last year, and a third accusing him of unlicensed possession of ammunition.

Li’s co-defendant, 29-year-old paralegal Chan Tsz-wah, also pleaded guilty to the collusion charge.

Mr Justice Alex Lee Wan-tang adjourned the hearing to Jan 3 next year. A sentencing date has not been fixed.

The prosecution refused to say whether the two accused will become prosecution witnesses in Lai’s trial. Both men face potential life sentences.

Andy Li pleaded guilty to conspiring with others, including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (pictured), to attract sanctions against Beijing and the Hong Kong government.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Li was among six people arrested on Aug 10 for allegedly colluding with foreign forces under the security law. The others arrested included Lai and activist Agnes Chow Ting, both of whom were already behind bars for unrelated offences.

Roughly two weeks later, Li joined 11 other activists in attempting to flee Hong Kong by speedboat under the cover of night only to be intercepted by the Chinese coastguard.

Eight of them were handed over to Hong Kong authorities in March last year after serving seven months’ jail in Shenzhen for the illegal crossing.

Two others were given longer sentences for organising the crime, while the two underage activists in the group were not charged.

The site of the activist’s detention was once shrouded in mystery. His family only found out he was remanded at the Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre in Tuen Mun 11 days after he was returned to the city.

When he was first taken to West Kowloon Court in April, Li was represented by barrister Lawrence Law Tat-hung, who took up the case without the family’s knowledge.

His firm, Olympia Chambers, was later forced to issue a statement rejecting suggestions he had been appointed by the authorities.

Li’s instructing solicitor, Trevor Chan Tin-lup, also refused to disclose his client’s condition and how he had been able to pay legal fees before without having obtained legal aid.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.