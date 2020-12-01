Hong Kong and Singapore put brakes on travel bubble until 2021

Hong Kong and Singapore will postpone the launch of the world’s first air travel bubble until 2021, the two governments revealed on Tuesday.

The Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said in a statement that the bubble arrangements, with a view to reassessing the health conditions in Hong Kong, now struggling with a fourth wave of the coronavirus, would be reviewed in “late December”.

“The decision on a further deferral of the launch date of the ATB (air travel bubble) was taken in view of the severity of the epidemic situation in Hong Kong, with the number of local cases of unknown sources increasing rapidly,” the government statement said.

Passengers who made bookings in December were advised to contact their airline and adjust their travel plans.

The much-hailed bubble was scuppered on the eve of its inaugural flights, dealing a huge blow to airlines that had embraced the quarantine-free plan in hopes it would shore up a financially devastated sector that has seen travel all but collapse during the year-long coronavirus pandemic.

On Nov 21, officials from both cities declared a postponement of at least two weeks to give Hong Kong time to reassess its newest outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Since then, Hong Kong confirmed it was battling a severe local outbreak, forcing authorities to tighten social-distancing guidelines to their harshest levels since July.

The bilateral deal included a circuit-breaker that would see the bubble suspended for two weeks if the daily average number of untraceable Covid-19 cases in a week reached more than five in either city.

Travel could resume when that figure dropped below five again.

But since the suspension kicked in, the rate has only climbed, and as of November 30 stood at 16.1 cases of unknown origin per day.

The city’s infection tally now totals at 6,314, with 109 related deaths.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.