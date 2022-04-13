Hong Kong authorities probe medical blunder after child receives empty Covid-19 jab

Hong Kong health authorities are investigating a medical blunder that resulted in a child being administered an empty syringe as part of a Covid-19 vaccination outreach service at a secondary school in early April.

According to local media on Tuesday (April 12), the pupil involved in the incident was from Tin Shui Wai Government Primary School, while the Department of Health said the service was held at a secondary school campus.

The blunder has led health authorities to request a report from the medical organisation in charge of the outreach service, as a health expert said the injection would have a limited impact on the recipient’s well-being.

According to the initial investigation by the department, the incident occurred earlier this month at a school in Tin Shui Wai. A medical officer from the outreach service, who is also a nursing student, had discovered there was no vaccine dose in the syringe when administering an intramuscular injection to the pupil.

“The medical officer immediately halted the injection and informed the supervisor, who then explained and apologised to the parents,” the department said in a reply to the Post.

“With the parents’ consent, another healthcare officer at the scene administered a dose of the vaccine to the [pupil] involved.”

The department added that New Town Integrated Medical Centre in Tin Shui Wai, which led the programme, was informed the child was fine after it had followed up with the family twice.

The Post has sent an inquiry to New Town Medical, the group that runs the centre, for further details.

The department said it was investigating the blunder and had requested the outreach service organiser to submit a report.

“Doctors responsible for outreach vaccination services are required to arrange eligible healthcare workers or trained personnel, including healthcare students, to administer vaccines,” a department spokesman said.

A mechanism had been put in place for doctors in charge of such services to report clinical incidents to the department, which would follow up in case of any violation of regulations, it added.

But respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi Chiu said he believed the syringe had not drawn any air in, adding that the incident was unlikely to have negatively affected the child’s health.

“Normally if the syringe is empty, nothing will be injected into the individual, which is not a huge problem,” he said, adding that even if the jab contained air, the risk of any serious consequences was small.

“Air would be absorbed after a while if a small amount was injected into the muscle. But if air was injected into the veins, it would enter the veins in the lungs or heart, causing a small amount of air embolism which might block the veins for a short period of time,” Leung said.

The respiratory medicine expert added that the small size of the syringes used would also limit the amount of air that could affect the recipient’s health if injected.

However, he said the incident reflected a lack of supervision during procedures and advised the presence of two medical officers during the process, with “one to administer the vaccine and the other one to check the syringe”.

In January, New Town Integrated Medical Centre was also involved in another medical blunder which resulted in 36 people receiving expired Covid-19 vaccines.

Two of the recipients reported gastrointestinal discomfort after being vaccinated, but health experts had reportedly said they considered the shots to still be effective.

Singer Vivian Koo Ya Mei was also admitted to hospital last July after she reportedly almost received an “empty” Covid-19 shot at a clinic in Ma On Shan, while another man was injected with a used needle at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital in September.

