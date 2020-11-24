Hong Kong bars and nightclubs to shut, as city sees spike in Covid-19 cases

Bars, nightclubs, karaoke lounges, and bath houses are among some of the entertainment venues in Hong Kong that will be forced to close again because of the coronavirus, sources said on Tuesday, as the city faced about 83 new cases of Covid-19.

In addition, a maximum of ten tables would be allowed at banquet halls, with four people per table.

The tougher measures came after Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor earlier revealed plans to tighten testing after a spike in infections, with the latest figures marking the highest daily tally since Aug 7, if confirmed.

Lam said residents would soon be able to pick up sampling bottles from more than 121 post offices, and collection services would be extended to MTR stations, while five more testing centres across the city could be ready by the end of the week.

“We continue in a vigilant manner to fight the epidemic,” Lam said. “We will step up testing on a mandatory basis and targeted group basis. Later today we will announce measures to tighten social-distancing measures in order to control the spread of diseases especially in light of these clusters arising from dance halls.”

The chief executive said health minister Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee would later on Tuesday give more details on what types of establishments would be required to close.

Hong Kong had 5,701 confirmed Covid-19 infections, with 108 related deaths, as of Monday (Nov 23).

As the dance club cluster has grown, Lam said the government required anyone who had visited seven dance venues to get tested for the coronavirus, adding to a list of 14 other venues announced previously.

Mandatory tests would also soon be required for high-risk groups, including staff in elderly or disabled care home centres, taxi drivers and those who have respiratory symptoms when visiting doctors.

There has been a spike in infections in the city, driven by a ballooning “super-spreader” coronavirus cluster originating in dance clubs, that has required police help to trace up to 1,000 people.

More than 130 confirmed cases have been identified in the cluster. Just last Tuesday, the city reported a total of only four new infections.

According to the gazette published by the government on Tuesday, the seven dance venues newly subject to the mandatory testing rules were: Betterment Banquet Ball in Mei Foo; Hsin Kuang Banquet Hall in Sha Tin; Hit Power Entertainment Company in Aberdeen; World Dancer Performing Arts Federation in Tsim Sha Tsui; Starway Music Studio in Tsim Sha Tsui; Victor Yang Studio in Cheung Sha Wan; and a venue inside the Double Happiness Restaurant in Kowloon Bay.

The government said any person who had been to one or more those venues between November 1 and 23 must get tested by Thursday.

