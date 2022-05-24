Hong Kong border controls unlikely to be eased before June 30: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong's strict border controls are unlikely to be relaxed before the current government's term expires on June 30, the city's outgoing leader has said, pointing to a relatively large proportion of imported Covid-19 cases.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday (May 24) said that as local infections were now very low, imported cases accounted for a significant share of the total caseload.

"On top of that, we are seeing different variants under this [Omicron subvariant] BA.2, so we have to be extremely careful in implementing the restrictions on border controls," she added.

"I would say, at this point in time, it is very unlikely that during my term there will be more relaxation of border controls.

"In other words, we will still have hotel quarantine, we will still require vaccinations before a passenger could board a plane to Hong Kong, and we will still impose 'test and hold' whether at the airport or at a hotel for PCR tests."

Hong Kong reported 190 coronavirus cases on Monday, including 28 imported ones. The daily caseload was the lowest since 131 were logged on February 4, and down from the 250 to 350 infections confirmed daily over the past one to two weeks. No new virus-related deaths were reported for a fourth straight day.

Lam also said she had nothing to reveal on the possibility of a state leader visiting Hong Kong next month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city's return from British to Chinese rule on July 1.

Asked whether she knew if any state leader would arrive, Lam said: "We very much hope a state leader can come to Hong Kong and give an important speech."

Lam, speaking at a press briefing before her weekly cabinet meeting, noted that in 2017, President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong when she was sworn in, and gave an important speech on the city's future.

"But I cannot tell you if I know about it, I can only tell you that we don't have anything to announce on this today," she said, adding the plan could also be affected by the epidemic situation.

Lam also said that a series of events would be held to commemorate the occasion. A group of singers had also recorded an official song, and it would be broadcast on television from next week, she added.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The Post reported on Monday on mainland China's plan to ease hotel quarantine for international travellers.

Sources told the Post that in response to appeals from investors, Beijing was considering a "7+7" quarantine policy for such arrivals, comprising seven days of hotel isolation — down from the current 10 — and another week of self-monitoring at home.

If this becomes official policy next month, it would mark the second reduction of the quarantine arrangement in May, with central authorities earlier easing a "14+7" rule for overseas arrivals, including those from Hong Kong.

Lam said the numbers had been fluctuating and even if there were more than 200 cases on Tuesday, there was no need to worry. The chief executive added that vaccination remained important for Hong Kong to recover from the pandemic.

She also said she felt at ease about classes having resumed. She said that as of Monday only 349 cases had been recorded in schools, which was a "very low figure".

Lam also said rapid antigen test requirements for schools would be in place until late June.

The city's Covid-19 tally stands at 1,210,586, with 9,370 deaths.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.