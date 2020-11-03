Hong Kong boy, 5, 'stayed by dead mother's side for 30 hours' after father suspected to have stabbed her and killed himself

A five-year-old boy reportedly remained by his mother’s side for more than 30 hours after she was stabbed to death in a Hong Kong flat.

A police source said officers were investigating if the 28-year-old woman was killed by her husband before he left the home in Chi Fu Building on Portland Street in Mong Kok and jumped to his death soon after midnight on Sunday.

The suspect, 32, fell from a nearby building at around 1am on Monday. The man was the holder of a two-way permit – a mainland travel document for entering the city.

The murder case came to light just before noon on Tuesday when a friend of the woman visited the Portland Street flat.

“The boy opened the door and the friend found the child’s mother dead in the toilet,” the source said.

He said an initial examination showed the woman suffered knife wounds on her head and neck.

“The boy was unhurt and has been sent to hospital for a check-up,” he said.

Another source said the victim’s friend told police the boy had said that his father killed his mother and left the flat, adding an investigation was under way to confirm this.

“We are also finding out if the boy saw the attack,” he said.

Police believed the incident happened around midnight on Sunday as neighbours heard sounds of an argument, but no report was made to law enforcement.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.