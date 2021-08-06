Hong Kong boy band Mirror cheat sheet: All 12 members ranked, from Keung To and Anson Lo to the ones we hardly know anything about

Mirror are the biggest Canto-pop act in Hong Kong, but according to a running joke on social media it’s hard to tell some of the members apart. Can you name all 12 off the top of your head or identify them in a photo?

To help, here’s our Who’s Who guide to the boy band, from its most recognisable member to its least identifiable.

1. Keung To/Birthday: April 30, 1999/Recognisability: 10

His face is plastered all over the city, encouraging us to buy everything from luxury watches to mooncakes. Keung, the winner of Hong Kong broadcaster ViuTV’s reality talent contest King Maker in 2018, is one of the best known Mirror members – if you don’t recognise him by now, you never will.

2. Anson Lo Hon Ting/Birthday: July 7, 1995/Recognisability: 10

Not to be confused with fellow band member Anson Kong, Lo’s rise to fame is thanks to his much lauded performance in ViuTV’s adaptation of the Japanese drama Ossan’s Love . His every move is documented – even a video of him making fried rice at a restaurant is entertainment-news worthy. He is also an awesome dancer.

3. Ian Chan Cheuk Yin/Birthday: June 9, 1993/Recognisability: 9

Ian’s name is often mistakenly spelt lan (or LAN, like the acronym for “Local Area Network”) on Chinese social media, probably because the upper case for “I” and lower case “l” look so alike. Chan came in second on King Maker and he is known for having both a great voice and a great body.

4. Edan Lui Cheuk On/Birthday: Jan 21, 1997/Recognisability: 8

Lui also appeared in Ossan’s Love alongside Lo, and is getting his own fair share of media attention. Like Chan, he is fit and has great physique – something which has no doubt helped in his landing a role in the new ViuTV drama i. SWIM .

5. Anson Kong Ip Sang/Birthday: Oct 16, 1992/Recognisability: 8

Kong’s star, like Lo’s, is also on the rise – no surprise, given his good looks. Going by early Mirror music videos, Kong (who ended up in fifth place on King Maker ) was the one the group’s management wanted to promote most – well, until everyone went gaga over Keung, Lo and Chan.

Here, we enter more challenging territory, though the following four Mirror members have distinctive enough personalities that set them apart.

6. Jer Lau/Birthday: Nov 20, 1992/Recognisability: 7

Lau is a good singer – he was among the 20 finalists on King Maker – and his fun and playful personality more than makes up for a lack of the star quality that helped push Keung To and Anson Lo’s popularity through the stratosphere.

7. Lokman Yeung/Birthday: Sept 26, 1989/Recognisability: 7

Yeung came third on King Maker and is one of the older members of the group. He is a great dancer and rapper and appeared in a live stage production called Danz Up for the Hong Kong Arts Festival in 2016.

8. Jeremy Lee Chun Kit/Sept 8, 1995/Recognisability: 7

Like Kong, Lee has been a key member of the band since the early days; he is a solid performer and was among the top 10 finalists on King Maker . He stands out for his deft dance moves – and his choice of hair colour.

9. Tiger Yau Ngo Yin/July 3, 1999/Recognisability: 6

There isn’t much written about Tiger Yau in Hong Kong media, but at least he is still among the members who are (just about) recognisable.

To date, we still have difficulty in identifying the following three Mirror members.

10. Stanley Yau Sze Chun/Aug 20, 1990/Recognisability: 2

Despite the fact he was in Ossan’s Love with Lo and Lui, Stanley Yau remains very much under the radar.

Frankie Chan (third from left) is the oldest Mirror member.

PHOTO: YouTube

11. Alton Wong Chi Tak/Sept 21, 1989/Recognisability: 1

Wong may be the band’s second oldest member but he is also one of the fittest.

12. Frankie Chan Sui Fai/July 29, 1988/Recognisability: 0

Chan is the oldest member of Mirror.

ALSO READ: Boy band Mirror ruining marriages, Hong Kong husbands claim

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.