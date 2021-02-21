Hong Kong commuters in lucky escape as ceiling collapses in Central MTR station

Hong Kong commuters had a narrow escape after a false ceiling collapsed in Central MTR station on Saturday evening (Feb 20).

Pictures circulating online showed large pieces of cement lying in front of an escalator in the station, leaving a big hole in the ceiling.

MTR Corporation staff arrived to seal off the area and stopped three escalators running.

A police spokeswoman said the force received a report at 6.51pm that a piece of the false ceiling, measuring roughly 1 metre by 0.5 metre, had collapsed near platform number three, but no one had been hurt.

An MTR employee stands near an area that has been cordoned off after a false ceiling collapsed in Central MTR station on Saturday evening. PHOTO: Winson Wong

In a statement, the MTR Corp said station staff and engineers were sent to the scene, and the collapse had not affected train services.

“After initial inspection, engineers believe loose concrete resulted in the collapse. They will continue to follow up and investigate the cause thoroughly,” the statement read.

“The area remains condoned off until the area is confirmed to be safe.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.