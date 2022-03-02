Hong Kong confirms 55,000 new Covid cases; private hospitals urged to step up fight

Hong Kong confirmed a new record of more than 55,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday (March 2), with a government adviser calling on private hospitals to do more to fight the city’s worsening outbreak by treating patients with mild symptoms.

All but 27 of the 55,353 infections on Wednesday were locally transmitted, pushing the total tally to 293,730.

Another 116 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Among the patients, aged 58 to 100, 78 lived in care homes while 95 had no vaccination records. Together with 43 earlier deaths reported only on Wednesday, the city’s Covid-19 toll now stands at 1,182.

Another 55 care homes reported Covid-19 infections, with 761 new cases.

Earlier, the University of Hong Kong’s Professor Yuen Kwok Yung, a top infectious diseases expert, urged private hospitals to do more as public facilities were looking like “battlefields”. Public hospitals have been inundated with Covid-19 patients for weeks, leading to congested wards, crowded corridors and even beds placed outdoors at some facilities.

“It would be morally wrong to turn away patients from private hospitals and refer them to Hospital Authority [HA] hospitals, when the HA hospitals are flooded like a battlefield situation,” Yuen wrote in a message to the media, saying some patients who had gone to private facilities for life-supporting procedures such as haemodialysis had been denied treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He added that the quarantine policy for health care workers at private hospitals should be the same as in public ones, where staff who were deemed close contacts of Covid-19 patients in a clinical setting would not need to undergo isolation because they were all equipped with protective gear. Yuen said this would allow private hospitals and doctors to take in mild Covid-19 patients, just like public facilities.

Meanwhile, the first trainload of anti-epidemic supplies from mainland China has arrived in Hong Kong. The nine-car train carrying protective gear and rapid test kits left Pinghu, Shenzhen at 9.30am, and arrived at Lo Wu Marshalling Yard at noon.

Handover sites for non-perishable food items and other goods from the mainland are also being set up at the airport, Kwai Tsing Container Terminal and the river trade terminal in Tuen Mun, with operations expected to start this week.

Two more sites could be set up on private land at the Lok Ma Chau border control point.

Hong Kong has been exploring new shipping options for food and other goods after a spate of coronavirus infections disrupted the cross-border trucking industry. Officials on Tuesday said they would start using the railway to bring anti-epidemic supplies to the city.

The arrival of the supplies came as expert scepticism towards the government’s plans to conduct citywide universal testing later this month continued to mount.

A team of University of Hong Kong researchers had warned on Tuesday that the exercise would have little effect if there were not enough isolation facilities to handle all the cases uncovered, an assessment that was echoed on Wednesday by Dr Wilson Lam, vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Society for Infectious Diseases.

“The goal of mass testing is early identification of Covid-19 patients. It has to be coordinated with early isolation. If we fail to isolate the patients in separate facilities, the effectiveness of mass testing will be greatly reduced,” he told a radio programme, noting that he believed there were far more cases circulating in the community than were known to authorities.

“Early identification remains important,” he added. “Another method is to undergo mass testing in March, and do a smaller scale mass testing afterwards.”

HKU Professor Ivan Hung Fan Ngai also said mass testing was not useful at this stage, adding that the outbreak would subside on its own as the share of the population with two doses of vaccine approached 95 per cent, and as mounting infections further built up immunity.

“Mass testing is more useful when the outbreak is winding down. It could effectively curb transmission and achieve ‘zero-Covid’ within one week when all patients are isolated in government facilities,” he said.

He suggested officials test residents three times within a nine-day period in early to mid-April. Children under three should be exempt to lower their chance of exposure to the virus, he said, while door-to-door specimen collection should be provided for the elderly with limited mobility.

Dr Ho Pak Leung, a clinical microbiologist and infectious diseases expert from HKU, said he believed the best timing for mass testing was from April 10 to 18, as it would overlap with the long Easter weekend and minimise inconvenience.

As of Tuesday, 6 million people, or 89.3 per cent of the city’s population aged 12 and up, had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine . Civil service chief Patrick Nip Tak Kuen, who is overseeing the inoculation programme, said he believed the city leader’s goal of vaccinating 90 per cent of the population would be achieved soon.

Separately, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping Keung returned to the office for work on Wednesday following a stretch of home quarantine after his wife and a domestic helper contracted the coronavirus. Tang conducted rapid antigen tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, both of which were negative.

Meanwhile, the MTR Corporation further reduced the frequency of trains running on the Tuen Ma line on Wednesday after already announcing cutbacks the day before due to a manpower shortage caused by a spate of infections. Trains on the line are now running every 4½ minutes during the morning rush hour.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.