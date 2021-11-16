Hong Kong consumer watchdog warns nuts may come with health risks

Hong Kong's consumer watchdog has warned shoppers not to be misled by nuts' reputation as a healthy snack, noting that in spite of the presence of beneficial fats, protein and fibre, some brands are also high in sugar and salt, and excessive consumption could have adverse effects.

The Consumer Council said on Monday (Nov 15) that 32 of 33 brands it tested contained at least 27.5 grams of fat in every 100 grams of nuts, placing them well above the 20-gram threshold for "high-fat" foods.

Natural Walnuts from Cheer had the highest total fat content, at 65.5 grams per 100-gram portion.

Nora Tam Fung-yee, chairwoman of the council's research and testing committee, acknowledged that some of the fats found in nuts could actually be beneficial, but said moderation was key.

"Peanuts and nuts are rich in healthy unsaturated fatty acids, which can help lower cholesterol levels in the body and are beneficial for heart health," she said.

"However, excessive intake might lead to weight gain, which in turn could increase the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and high blood pressure."

For instance, she noted, if an adult on a 2,000-calorie diet ate 100 grams of Cheer walnuts, they would have almost reached the WHO's recommended maximum daily fat intake of 66.7 grams.

Suggested serving sizes for nuts, however, are typically only around a third of that.

Reached for comment on the findings, Cheer said its walnuts were no longer on the local market.

Omega-3 fatty acids - a type of essential fat shown to help prevent heart disease and stroke - were found in the samples tested, but in vastly differing amounts.

One sample didn't contain any omega-3s at all, while another packed a whopping 9,220 micrograms.

Almonds, on average, had the lowest amount of omega-3s, with around 28 micrograms per 100 grams, while walnuts had the highest, with 7,258 micrograms.

The council suggested that consumers tailor their choice of nut to suit their own health conditions.

"For vegans who do not eat oily fish, they may lack omega-3s; they can consume walnuts, which have more omega-3s," said chief executive Gilly Wong Fung-han.

"For those who are mindful of heart health, they can choose pistachios, which have fewer calories and more dietary fibre, to prevent cardiovascular disease."

Nora Tam presents the council's findings at a press conference on Monday. PHOTO: Felix Wong

The council found high amounts of sodium in peanuts made by Shinho, Koh-Kae and Sze Hing Loong, ranging from 747 to 895 micrograms per 100 grams.

Ingesting too much sodium, the council warned, could lead to cardiovascular and kidney disease.

A 30-gram serving of peanuts from Sze Hing Loong would account for 13.4 per cent of an adult's recommended daily maximum sodium intake.

Responding to the findings, Sze Hing Loong told the Post that the results of their own testing found 568 micrograms of sodium per 100 grams, not the 895 detected by the council.

The council, meanwhile, also found that Tom's Farm 1982 Dry Roasted Wasabi Almond and 759Store Peanut Snack Wasabi Flavour contained excessive sugar, at 17.8 and 20.1 grams per 100 grams, respectively.

A high-sugar diet can lead to obesity and cavities, the council noted.

Asked about the findings, Tom's Farm said only that its wasabi almonds had since been renamed "HBAF".

The council recommended buying nuts with no added salt, sugar or oil whenever possible.

Its testing also revealed discrepancies between the stated nutrition details of 21 products and the actual amount of the nutrients they contained.

For instance, SureBuy Crispy Peanuts and Nutty Bounty Baked & Unsalted Premium Mixed Nuts both claimed to have no sodium, but were actually found to contain 20 and 22 micrograms per 100 grams, respectively - a discrepancy that falls outside the accepted margin of error.

Nut Walker Deluxe Honey Roasted Mixed Nuts were also found to have violated labelling guidelines requiring the use of absolute figures for nutritional information.

The council said it had reported both cases to the Centre for Food Safety.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.