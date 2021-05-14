Hong Kong couple falls victim to gang violence after rushing to save sons from attack in park

A Hong Kong couple was assaulted as they attempted to save their sons and two young friends from a gang attack in a park on Tuesday (May 11) night, police have said.

As of midday on Wednesday, a citywide manhunt remained under way for 12 suspects in connection with the attack, which took place in a park outside Mei Yin House in Sham Shui Po’s Shek Kip Mei Estate at about 11.48pm.

The two brothers, aged 13 and 18, and two friends aged 13 and 14 were chatting in the park after a basketball game before the attack.

A police source said some of the gang, composed largely of teenagers, were armed with weapons such as wooden bars and metal pipes.

After learning the two brothers were being attacked, the parents “raced to the scene, but were also assaulted by the gang”, the source said.

The attackers then fled on foot before officers arrived, though some weapons were left at the crime scene.

Police said the 48-year-old father was injured in the mouth, arms and legs, while his wife, 39, suffered injuries to her hands in the attack. The two brothers and their friends were also injured in the heads, arms and legs.

All six were conscious when taken to Caritas Medical Centre for treatment.

Officers arrested one 15-year-old boy on nearby Woh Chai Street while scouting the area, but are still searching for another 12 people in connection with the case.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the attack and looking into whether the two parties had any grudges between them. The source said the victims had been accused of staring at some of the gang members before being assaulted.

Separately, a 33-year-old man suffered cut wounds to his left arm and neck in an attack by four assailants on Apliu Street in the same district shortly before 2.30am on Wednesday.

The attackers fled in a delivery van before officers arrived. Police combed the area, but no arrests were made.

The injured man was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Lai Chi Kok for treatment.

In 2020, police handled 1,049 reports of wounding across the city, up 1.8 per cent from 1,030 in 2019. Cases of serious assault dropped nearly 10 per cent to 3,514 last year from 3,902 the year before.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.