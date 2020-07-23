Hong Kong Covid-19 caseload hits record 118 and another patient dies

Hong Kong battles third wave of coronavirus infections

The latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic battering Hong Kong is growing with a record 118 cases emerging on Thursday, setting a high for the second day running, and another patient dying.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 111 were locally transmitted, taking the city's overall tally to 2,249 with 15 related deaths. This came after Hong Kong recorded 113 new infections on Wednesday.

Under Secretary for Food and Health Dr Chui Tak-yi urged the public, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, to remain at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.

Among the newest cases was a 36-year-old policeman, who tested preliminarily positive for the coronavirus. Police said the officer, who is stationed at the New Territories South Traffic Headquarters in Tsuen Wan, had worn a mask at work. His last day at the headquarters was on Monday, the force said.

A medical source also confirmed that a general ward patient at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei had tested positive.

Meanwhile, work-from-home arrangements for civil servants, which had been scheduled to expire on Sunday, were extended to August 2.

Earlier, Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee again appealed for the public to stay indoors and avoid taking any unnecessary trips, as a source familiar with the situation said the number of people using public transport had only started to drop last Saturday.

That was despite tightened social-distancing measures, such as restaurants being allowed to only serve takeaway between 6pm and 5am.

Speaking on a radio programme, Chan said she hoped residents could have "more self-discipline and patience".

The health minister said the government would not rule out taking "stronger measures" if the situation continued to get worse.

"We would look at tightening social-distancing measures, and any efforts that can reduce crowds will be a step in the right direction," she said.

On Wednesday, Chan announced some tougher measures, including extending mandatory mask-wearing to all indoor public places from Thursday, and requiring residents returning from the United States and Kazakhstan to be quarantined in hotels rather than at home, as well as present proof they were free of the coronavirus before boarding flights back to the city, starting from July 29.

During the first wave of Covid-19 infections, the administration ordered most of the city's 180,000 civil servants who were not providing essential or urgent services to work from home from January 29.

Many private organisations subsequently followed suit, but after initial signs the spread of the disease had been contained, some public employees returned to the office in early March, only to be told again to work from home from March 23.

All government departments resumed services in early May after the health crisis eased, but Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced the latest rule for civil servants last Sunday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.