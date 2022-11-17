Hong Kong customs seizes 100,000 suspected counterfeit jerseys ahead of World Cup

More than 100,000 suspected counterfeit football jerseys with an estimated market value of about HK$50 million (S$8.8 million) have been seized by Hong Kong customs just days ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Customs and Excise Department arrested 15 suspects aged between 34 and 64 during a special operation between Oct 31 and Nov 10.

The suspects were believed to be part of 20 cases involving control points, local logistics companies and an online store.

Divisional Commander Sky Fung Wai-ching on Thursday (Nov 17) said the designs of the counterfeit jerseys came from prominent teams taking part in the World Cup, including many European and South American football powerhouses.

The jerseys were the latest versions of the national teams, packaged in bags with authentic trademarks, he added.

The smuggling syndicate also mixed the counterfeit jerseys with a large number of other goods, said Divisional Commander Iris Cheung.

"We think that the criminals deliberately mixed the counterfeit jerseys with other goods, so as to increase the difficulty of detecting the counterfeit goods," she said.

In one crackdown at Shenzhen Bay, Cheung added that investigators had conducted an X-ray analysis and detected higher densities at the middle and rear of the container cargoes concerned, attracting suspicion and leading authorities to check the goods.

Officials believe that most of the suspected counterfeit jerseys would have been re-exported to Europe and South America, while a small number would have been sold locally.

Gary Hung Hon-wing, group head of the Intellectual Property Investigation Bureau of Customs, said the price of counterfeit jerseys is HK$200 to HK$250 locally and HK$500 when shipped overseas.

Authentic jerseys are typically sold for HK$600 to HK$1,300 and can be linked to the authentic website by scanning the QR code on the package, he added.

"We remind the public to buy goods at reputable shops and compare market prices before purchase. Customers should remain more alert to unusual prices offered by online traders," Hung said.

"Before making transaction decisions, customers should take note of the business address and contact information so that follow-up action can be done if there [are problems with the product]."

Earlier last month, customs seized more than 3,000 counterfeit football jerseys of the national teams of Argentina and Mexico and other knock-off products with a total value of HK$30 million.

The items included watches, handbags, sports shoes, clothing, sunglasses and mobile phone accessories. Five people were arrested.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup will take place between Nov 20 and Dec 18 in Qatar. A total of 32 teams from around the world will compete in the event.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.