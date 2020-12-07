Hong Kong cyclist killed in crash after fire engine 'veers out of lane'

A Hong Kong cyclist was knocked down and killed when a fire engine crashed in Sai Kung on Sunday.

The emergency vehicle mounted the pavement after veering out of its lane on the Kowloon-bound Hiram’s Highway near Pak Sha Wan shortly before 2pm.

The fatally injured man in his 60s was trapped under the vehicle, which also crashed into a parked car and only came to a stop when hitting railings on the side of the road.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Firefighters took about 30 minutes to free the cyclist. He was taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital but later pronounced dead. A police source said the victim was a 60-year-old Colombian passport holder.

The fire engine came to a stop after hitting a cyclist and parked car on Sunday (Dec 6) afternoon.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The driver of the fire engine was said to have complained of dizziness before the crash. The 64-year-old car driver was uninjured but reported feeling unwell.

Footage, apparently from a dash camera placed in another vehicle, showed the fire engine slowly veering out of its lane and running onto the pavement, hitting the slope-climbing cyclist and the parked car.

Expressing deep regret over the death, the Fire Services Department said it had tried to contact the family of the deceased “to render all possible assistance”. The department added it would fully support the police investigation.

