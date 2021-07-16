Hong Kong doctor, 83, jailed for molesting his domestic helper in abuse spanning 8 months

An elderly doctor found guilty of molesting his domestic helper in Hong Kong has been jailed for 30 months and denied bail pending an appeal.

Magistrate Daniel Tang Siu Hung on Thursday (July 16) said Brian Drew Apthorp, 83, breached the trust placed upon him as both a doctor and an employer when he assaulted his then helper, a Filipino named only as X, at his Shouson Hill residence more than two years ago.

“You abused your power as an employer,” Tang said. “Because if [the helper] did not follow your instructions, she would face punishment.”

Earlier this month, Tang found Apthorp guilty of two counts of indecent assault, spanning a period of eight months from September 2018 to April 2019.

Eastern Court previously heard X testify to being assaulted under the guise of a medical check-up on September 11, 2018, when Apthorp removed her clothes and molested her.

X said she was later asked to give him daily massages, during which he would lie naked and masturbate.

He would also grab her hand to touch himself, as can be seen from a video she recorded that was played in court.

X finally sought help from NGOs after Apthorp, who is from Britain, left Hong Kong in April 2019, and she later reported the case after her resignation.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Jonathan Midgley said his client “still maintains that he didn’t commit the offences”.

But on the basis of the court’s finding, the lawyer noted that X “simply did not make any complaint of significance” to his client at the material time.

“What a pity she didn’t,” he said. “Why couldn’t a young lady say no? Because it’s insulting to the female and Filipino [population] to say they’re incapable of saying no.

“All it took for Ms X was to say, ‘I’m sorry, sir, no’. But she concedes she did not. I respectfully submit the consequences to this old gentleman have been dire.”

Midgley said the pre-sentencing reports showed Apthorp did not have any psychological problems and was assessed to have a “very limited” chance of reoffending.

The lawyer also drew the court’s attention to his client’s medical career achievements and health condition as he appealed for the court’s “old-fashioned compassion”.

Apthorp’s physician, Dr John Simon, said he required at least 10 different kinds of medication a day due to a number of heart conditions, a very large prostate and high cholesterol, among other health problems.

The court also heard that Apthorp had dementia and early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“I think it’s going to be very, very difficult for him to cope with prison,” Simon said of his patient.

Magistrate Daniel Tang.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The magistrate eventually adopted a starting point of sentence at 18 months each on both charges and ordered three months of the second charge to be served concurrently with the first.

He also gave Apthorp a three-month discount in light of his old age, making a total sentence of 30 months, and directed the Correctional Services Department to give special attention to the man’s health and medical problems.

Midgley immediately applied for bail pending appeal, but that was refused by the magistrate.

X is seeking compensation from Apthorp in the civil court.

She has also mounted a judicial review challenging the authorities’ handling of her case, arguing that police had failed to recognise her as a victim of human trafficking. The case will be heard in the High Court on Sept 28.

Indecent assault is punishable by 10 years in prison, but that term is capped at three years when the case is heard by a magistrate.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.